SAMTC 75th Anniversary Ball Silent Auction

Enjoy a day on one of the finest courses in Hertfordshire with this exclusive 4-ball voucher to Verulam Golf Club. Nestled in the heart of St. Albans, this historic club offers a stunning, challenging course with beautiful views and impeccably maintained fairways. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a casual enthusiast, this voucher guarantees a memorable day out on the green. Perfect for a group of friends or a special outing!
Treat your family to a magical night at the Alban Arena with a family ticket to the spectacular pantomime Aladdin on Sunday 7th December at 6:00 PM. Prepare for an evening filled with dazzling costumes, hilarious comedy, and high-energy performances that will delight audiences of all ages.
After the show, enjoy an exclusive meet & greet with members of the cast — the perfect chance for unforgettable memories.
A truly enchanting festive experience!
Invest in personal growth with this transformative three-month life coaching package led by certified professional coach Shaun Phillips. Over six one-to-one sessions, Shaun will guide you through goal-setting, mindset shifts, and practical strategies tailored to help you move forward with clarity and confidence. Whether you’re navigating a life transition, seeking better balance, or striving for your next big milestone, this coaching experience offers powerful support and lasting impact.
A meaningful gift to yourself — or someone you want to empower.
Unlock your vocal potential with a private singing lesson led by experienced vocal coach Caroline Fitch.
Whether you're a complete beginner, a confident shower singer, or an aspiring performer, Caroline will tailor the session to your goals — from improving technique and breathing to boosting confidence and expression. A fun, inspiring experience for any age and ability!
Treat your furry friend to the ultimate canine indulgence with this Deluxe Doggy Hamper, filled with tasty treats, exciting toys, and goodies guaranteed to get tails wagging.
Your prize also includes a voucher for one complimentary overnight boarding stay for one dog at Little Dog Club, where your pup will enjoy professional care, comfort, and plenty of attention in a safe, welcoming environment.
A fantastic prize for any devoted dog owner!
Score a piece of football history with these signed boots from Beth Mead, star of the Lionesses and Arsenal Ladies.
A must-have for any football fan or collector, these boots celebrate the achievements of one of England’s top players and make a striking display piece or treasured keepsake.
Unlock your vocal potential with a private singing lesson led by experienced vocal coach Rachel Maloy.
Whether you're a complete beginner, a confident shower singer, or an aspiring performer, Rachel will tailor the session to your goals — from improving technique and breathing to boosting confidence and expression. A fun, inspiring experience for any age and ability!
Step into the spotlight with this voucher for a full-day Acting for Musical Theatre Workshop at the prestigious City Academy on Saturday 14th March 2026.
Perfect for aspiring performers, this hands-on workshop covers acting, singing, and stage presence, giving participants the skills and confidence to shine on stage. Learn from experienced instructors, meet fellow theatre enthusiasts, and immerse yourself in the world of musical theatre.
A truly inspiring experience for any young or adult performer!
Work one-on-one with Dom O’Hanlon, musical theatre director, author and publisher.
With over fifteen years’ experience directing performers of all ages across the UK and USA, Dom will help you polish your material, refine your technique, and build confidence for any audition.
A rare opportunity for expert guidance from a leading theatre professional!
Enjoy a memorable meal with this £150 voucher for The Silver Cup in Harpenden.
Renowned for its fresh, seasonal cuisine and welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to treat yourself, celebrate a special occasion, or enjoy a night out with friends and family.
Give a child the gift of confidence, creativity, and pure theatrical fun!
This voucher entitles one child to attend three consecutive days at one of Pixie Studios’ 2026 Theatre Camps.
Our camps are packed with singing, dancing, acting, games, crafts, and performance moments designed to help every child Dream Big & Fly High in a supportive, nurturing environment.
Available 2026 Camp Dates:
Spring Camp: 31st March – 2nd April (9am–3pm)
Summer Camp 1: 4th – 6th August (9am–3pm)
Summer Camp 2: 18th – 20th August (9am–3pm)
This prize:
Pixie Studios Theatre School is based in St Albans and offers magical, high-quality performing arts experiences led by professional instructors.
For enquiries or to redeem your voucher, please contact:
Nicola – 07863 511711
Let the Pixie magic begin!
Indulge in radiant, healthy-looking skin with the luxurious Tropic Skin Feast Collection. Bursting with naturally derived, nutrient-rich ingredients, this pampering set delivers deep hydration, nourishment, and a glowing complexion. Perfect for anyone who loves skincare that feels as good as it looks — a gorgeous treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
Includes: Tropic Rainforest Dew Hydration Serum, Tropic Elixir Enriching Omega Facial Oil, Tropic Smoothing Cleanser and Tropic Morning Mist
Become the undisputed Ruler of Bikini Bottom (or “His Royal Porousness”) for the night!
Our committee members will fall at your feet and serve you like the sponge-royalty you are—fetching your pre-show and interval drinks/snacks, gently fanning you, and even feeding you pineapple (should you desire such luxury).
Special requests may be granted… if the price is high enough!
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate indulgence with this Champneys Luxury Hamper. Packed with premium pampering products, from soothing bath treats to nourishing skincare, it’s designed to bring the relaxing spa experience of Champneys right into your home. Perfect for unwinding, self-care, or gifting someone special a moment of pure luxury.
Includes: Champneys Cook Book, Elemis Cleanse and Hydrate Duo and Champneys Wash Bag with Body Lotion and Hand Cream.
Enjoy a private, tailor-made Noise Makers session for you and up to five friends with their babies, on a date arranged directly with Elise.
Noise Makers is a fun, interactive singing, music, and movement class designed especially for babies and toddlers. With a warm, friendly, and inclusive atmosphere, classes provide a safe space for little ones to explore sound, rhythm, and movement.
Using well-known nursery rhymes, games, props, visuals, and action songs, Elise creates an engaging and joyful experience for both babies and grown-ups.
A perfect treat for new parents, baby groups, or anyone looking to make special musical memories.
This isn’t just a concert — it’s a moment. A serve. A one-on-one musical takeover hosted right in the comfort of your home.
For one glorious hour, Cam steps into your living room like the diva you didn’t know you needed, belting your favourite show tunes with enough attitude to resurrect a dead Broadway house. Expect key changes. Expect drama. Expect vocals so sharp they could cut glass — and maybe your feelings.
It’s intimate. It’s fabulous. It’s unapologetically sexy.
And yes, it’s all for you.
By request, an item to not have Cam sing for you
Cam will not be hauling themselves into your living room for a private concert — no matter how cozy your sofa is or how many scented candles you light.
They adore you, truly, but the show tunes? The hour-long belting? The personal Broadway fantasy? Yeah… that’s on pause. Consider this Cam’s official statement: the vocals are currently unavailable, please try again never.
Cam remains fabulous, booked, busy, and entirely unbothered.
But hey — you can still hum “Defying Gravity” to yourself if you need the drama.
