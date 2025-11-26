SAMTC 75th Anniversary Ball Silent Auction

Treat your family to a magical night at the Alban Arena with a family ticket to the spectacular pantomime Aladdin on Sunday 7th December at 6:00 PM. Prepare for an evening filled with dazzling costumes, hilarious comedy, and high-energy performances that will delight audiences of all ages.





After the show, enjoy an exclusive meet & greet with members of the cast — the perfect chance for unforgettable memories.



A truly enchanting festive experience!