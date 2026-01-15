SAMTC Quiz & Musical Bingo

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Townsend Dr, St Albans AL3 5RL, UK
Flying solo or joining friends? Grab a single ticket and you’ll be teamed up with fellow quizzers on the night. Dive into a night of musical bingo, quiz chaos, and iconic tunes from the decades. Perfect for testing your general knowledge, flexing your musical theatre expertise, and meeting fellow quiz lovers across societies. One ticket, endless fun!
8 left!
Round up your ultimate quiz cast and save! A table of 8 is ideal for societies, friendship groups, or full-on theatre squads ready to take on musical mayhem together. Sing along, strategise, and compete as a team for glory, bragging rights, and a seriously unforgettable night. 🎭🎶
£
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