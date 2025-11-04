Santa comes to Shoreham Community Fire Station

Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
Meet Santa, All ages catered for, Present Included. (Limit one child per slot)
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!