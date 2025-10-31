Hosted by

1st Wormley Rainbows - The Guide Association

About this event

Santa's Christmas Craft Workshop and Grotto

1st Wormley Scout and Guide HQ

Cozens Ln W, Broxbourne EN10 6QL, UK

One child ticket aged 3-18
£10

You will receive tokens on the day to take part in the activities you choose.

You will visit father Christmas,and then use the rest of your tokens to write a letter to Father Christmas, decorate a gingerbread man,make a Christmas cracker or participate in the other activities we have on offer.


Other crafts are available,along with a raffle, tombola and pre- loved toys for an additional cost

