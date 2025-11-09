Santa's Grotto 2025

Dowkell Ln

Wetherby LS23, UK

Santa's Grotto - Child ticket 4:00pm
£10

Join us in Santa's waiting room, have a story with our cheeky elf before meeting the big man himself, then say Hi to our two live reindeer.

Each child will leave with a magical gift. All children need to be accompanied by an adult.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!