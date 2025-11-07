Friends of Hepworth School

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Friends of Hepworth School

About this event

Santa's Grotto (TEST)

Main Gate

Hepworth, Holmfirth HD9 1TJ, UK

Santa's Grotto: 15.35 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.38 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.41 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.44 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.47 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.50 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.53 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.55 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 15.58 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Santa's Grotto: 16:01 entry
£1

Siblings can attend the same booking slot. To do this, purchase one sibling ticket per additional child. Sibling tickets are located at the bottom of this list.

Sibling Ticket
£1

We suggest no more than 3 children per grotto session.

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