Hosted by

Sarisbury Athletic Cricket Club

About this event

Sarisbury Athletic Cricket Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Allotment Rd, Sarisbury Green, Southampton SO31 7AP, UK

Phantom Illusion Cricket Bat - Size Harrow item
Phantom Illusion Cricket Bat - Size Harrow
£120

Starting bid

The modern day professional’s choice – The most popular shape in the Phantom range with its “duck bill” toe profile and a mid to low swell giving the ‘illusion’ of a lighter bat. Designed with high performance in mind by combining power and balance at its very best. Maximum percentage of willow in the hitting area increasing the size of the sweet spot whilst maintaining a totally balanced feel for increased bat speed.

4 Vitality Blast Tickets item
4 Vitality Blast Tickets
£65

Starting bid

4 tickets to a Hampshire Vitality Blast T20 fixture of your choice in 2026 (at Utilita Bowl)


This prize is available via Hampshire Cricket Board - tickets will be obtained from them when a fixture choice has been made and the tickets released.

Afternoon Tea for Two item
Afternoon Tea for Two
£50

Starting bid

Afternoon Tea for Two at Beefys (Hilton Utilita Bowl)


Valid until the 6th November 2026

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