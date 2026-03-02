Sarisbury Athletic Cricket Club's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
The modern day professional’s choice – The most popular shape in the Phantom range with its “duck bill” toe profile and a mid to low swell giving the ‘illusion’ of a lighter bat. Designed with high performance in mind by combining power and balance at its very best. Maximum percentage of willow in the hitting area increasing the size of the sweet spot whilst maintaining a totally balanced feel for increased bat speed.
Starting bid
4 tickets to a Hampshire Vitality Blast T20 fixture of your choice in 2026 (at Utilita Bowl)
This prize is available via Hampshire Cricket Board - tickets will be obtained from them when a fixture choice has been made and the tickets released.
Starting bid
Afternoon Tea for Two at Beefys (Hilton Utilita Bowl)
Valid until the 6th November 2026
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