Scottish Contemporary Art Network

Hosted by

Scottish Contemporary Art Network

About this event

SCAN Summit 2026: Take Liberty – the right to participate in a cultural life

The Briggait

141 Bridgegate, Glasgow G1 5HZ, UK

SCAN Members ticket
Free

Attend the Summit as part of your membership with SCAN.

General Admission
£49

Pay a one-off fee to attend the Summit, or join SCAN from as little at £25/year to qualify for a free ticket plus access to our year-round programme: https://sca-net.org/network/join/

Supporter ticket
£115

Attend the Summit whilst supporting SCAN's year-round programme. The first 10 supporters get a free, limited edition 'TAKE LIBERTY' letterpress A2 print!

Add a donation for Scottish Contemporary Art Network

£

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