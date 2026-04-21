SCAN Summit 2026: Take Liberty – the right to participate in a cultural life

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About this event
Attend the Summit as part of your membership with SCAN.
Pay a one-off fee to attend the Summit, or join SCAN from as little at £25/year to qualify for a free ticket plus access to our year-round programme: https://sca-net.org/network/join/
Attend the Summit whilst supporting SCAN's year-round programme. The first 10 supporters get a free, limited edition 'TAKE LIBERTY' letterpress A2 print!
£
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