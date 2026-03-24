Ashley Down PSA

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Ashley Down PSA

About this event

School Disco Ashley Down PSA

Seat Unique Stadium

Nevil Rd, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 9EJ, UK

Child Entry
£5

All children must have a ticket to enter, babes in arms are free and don't need a ticket. Any younger siblings (not in school) can attend but must have a ticket, please allow us to prioritise school kids by arranging child care if possible.

School kids should attend the session for their school year.

  • 16:30 - 17:30: Reception and Year 1 
  • 17:45 - 18:45: Year 2 and Year 3
  • 19:00 - 20:00: Years 4, 5, & 6
Adult Entry
£2.50

Parents/Guardians must stay for the duration of their time slot and are welcome to utilise the bar which will be open at the cricket club

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