School Disco Ashley Down PSA

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About this event
All children must have a ticket to enter, babes in arms are free and don't need a ticket. Any younger siblings (not in school) can attend but must have a ticket, please allow us to prioritise school kids by arranging child care if possible.
School kids should attend the session for their school year.
Parents/Guardians must stay for the duration of their time slot and are welcome to utilise the bar which will be open at the cricket club
£
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