Scottish Contemporary Art Network's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 15, 2027
Offers an organisational profile and one named member.
Valid until May 15, 2027
Open to organisations such as public bodies, libraries and development agencies regardless of turnover. Offers an organisational profile and up to two named members. Affiliate benefits are the same as member benefits, excluding voting rights and attendance at member only events
Valid until May 15, 2027
Recommended for organisations with a turnover up to £360,000. Offers an organisational profile and up to four named members.
Valid until May 15, 2027
Recommended for organisations with a turnover over £360,000. Offers an organisational profile and up to six named members.
Valid until May 15, 2027
This applies to students, those on benefits, pensioners and anyone working part-time or independently on a very low income.
No expiration
This applies to all other individual artists, curators, producers or other arts workers.
£
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