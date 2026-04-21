Scottish Contemporary Art Network

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Scottish Contemporary Art Network

About the memberships

Scottish Contemporary Art Network's Memberships

Unfunded/voluntary collective
£25

Valid until May 15, 2027

Offers an organisational profile and one named member.

Affiliate organisation
£95

Valid until May 15, 2027

Open to organisations such as public bodies, libraries and development agencies regardless of turnover. Offers an organisational profile and up to two named members. Affiliate benefits are the same as member benefits, excluding voting rights and attendance at member only events

Standard organisation
£127

Valid until May 15, 2027

Recommended for organisations with a turnover up to £360,000. Offers an organisational profile and up to four named members.

Large organisation
£254

Valid until May 15, 2027

Recommended for organisations with a turnover over £360,000. Offers an organisational profile and up to six named members.

Concession individual
£25

Valid until May 15, 2027

This applies to students, those on benefits, pensioners and anyone working part-time or independently on a very low income.

Individual
£51

No expiration

This applies to all other individual artists, curators, producers or other arts workers.

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