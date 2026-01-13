Senior Staffy Club's Spring Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Elegant porcelain figure of a nun from the acclaimed house of Lladro in Spain. These retail on average for £100.
Starting bid
New Staffy-themed welly socks. Fits shoe size 4-7. Kindly donated by Sue Watts
Starting bid
150ml eau de toilette spray. New in cellophane-wrapped box. Kindly donated by Beryl Chester
Starting bid
One size Staffy Oodie, only worn a couple of times. RRP £65. Kindly donated by Janet Aylmer
Starting bid
New in packet. Dr Buzby dog toe grips size Large. RRP £44. Kindly donated by Beverley Clarkson
Starting bid
Millie Dog Plaque, kindly donated by Nessa New
Starting bid
New dog collar from the Little Dog Laughed range. Measures length 39cm to 47cm. Kindly donated by Jo Defty.
Starting bid
New from the Little Dog Laughed Range. Collar size 39cm-47cm. Kindly donated by Jo Defty.
Starting bid
New Sterling Silver & Blue Topaz Diamond Infinity Pendant. RRP £159.00. Kindly donated by Claudia Anderson.
Starting bid
Staffy Paint by Numbers kit
Starting bid
Pawprint dog fleece
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Black staffy hoody size XL. Fits up to chest 50in. Worn once.
Starting bid
Staffy figurine, measures 5.5in.
Starting bid
Brand new toy cat. Measures 25cm.
Starting bid
Large pre-loved doggy pram, previously used for a 34kg staffy so will suit a dog of around this size and smaller. Collection only from Newcastle under Lyme or can be delivered in Staffordshire.
Starting bid
This soft dog/puppy pen makes a lovely 'den' for an anxious dog or one who just likes to take themselves off on their own for a while.
Size: Height 24", Width 45", Depth 33". Collection only from Newcastle under Lyme or can be delivered in Staffordshire.
Starting bid
Dog Monopoly (New) RRP £25.99 on Amazon. Kindly donated by Elaine Kingston.
Starting bid
Brand new black Radley handbag, with purple stitching, in dust bag. 38cm wide by 24cm high. Front and back pockets, plus 2 compartments including zipped pocket inside and side pocket. Kindly donated by Elaine Kingston.
Starting bid
Cocopup Dog Harness and matching collar and lead (lead not shown). RRP £45 per set.
Used a few times, in immaculate condition. Size XXS.
Collar fits neck 13cm to 21cm.
Harness fits neck 22-25cm and chest 30-40cm. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Cocopup Dog Harness and matching collar and lead (lead not shown). RRP £45 per set.
Used a few times, in immaculate condition. Size XXS.
Collar fits neck 13cm to 21cm.
Harness fits neck 22-25cm and chest 30-40cm. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Tiger's eye stone pendant in sterling silver setting on a fine sterling silver chain, total length approx 40cm.
Starting bid
Red doggy Christmas jumper, size small: Length 12"
Chest 14"
Neck 4.5"
STRETCHY MATERIAL. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Green doggy Christmas jumper, size small: Length 12"
Chest 14"
Neck 4.5"
STRETCHY MATERIAL. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Small pink dog coat, size: Neck 11", Length 10", Chest 14". Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Small blue dog coat, size: Neck 11", Length 10", Chest 14". Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Small green dog coat, size: Length 10", Chest 15", Neck 10". Features attachment for lead. Kindly donated by Conway-Cook.
Starting bid
Small red dog coat, size: Length 10", Chest 15", Neck 10". Features attachment for lead. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.
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