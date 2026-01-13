Senior Staffy Club

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Senior Staffy Club

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Senior Staffy Club's Spring Auction 2026

Lladro porcelain figure item
Lladro porcelain figure
£15

Starting bid

Elegant porcelain figure of a nun from the acclaimed house of Lladro in Spain. These retail on average for £100.

Ladies Staffy Welly Socks Size 4-7 item
Ladies Staffy Welly Socks Size 4-7 item
Ladies Staffy Welly Socks Size 4-7
£4

Starting bid

New Staffy-themed welly socks. Fits shoe size 4-7. Kindly donated by Sue Watts

Calvin Klein CKIN2U 150ml eau de toilette spray item
Calvin Klein CKIN2U 150ml eau de toilette spray
£10

Starting bid

150ml eau de toilette spray. New in cellophane-wrapped box. Kindly donated by Beryl Chester

Staffy Oodie item
Staffy Oodie item
Staffy Oodie
£15

Starting bid

One size Staffy Oodie, only worn a couple of times. RRP £65. Kindly donated by Janet Aylmer

Doggy Toes Grips item
Doggy Toes Grips item
Doggy Toes Grips
£15

Starting bid

New in packet. Dr Buzby dog toe grips size Large. RRP £44. Kindly donated by Beverley Clarkson

Millie Dog Plaque item
Millie Dog Plaque
£3

Starting bid

Millie Dog Plaque, kindly donated by Nessa New

Turquoise Medium Dog Collar item
Turquoise Medium Dog Collar
£6

Starting bid

New dog collar from the Little Dog Laughed range. Measures length 39cm to 47cm. Kindly donated by Jo Defty.

Red Medium Dog Collar item
Red Medium Dog Collar
£6

Starting bid

New from the Little Dog Laughed Range. Collar size 39cm-47cm. Kindly donated by Jo Defty.

NEW Sterling Silver & Blue Topaz Diamond Infinity Pendant item
NEW Sterling Silver & Blue Topaz Diamond Infinity Pendant
£50

Starting bid

New Sterling Silver & Blue Topaz Diamond Infinity Pendant. RRP £159.00. Kindly donated by Claudia Anderson.

Staffy Paint by Numbers kit item
Staffy Paint by Numbers kit item
Staffy Paint by Numbers kit
£4

Starting bid

Staffy Paint by Numbers kit

Pawprint dog fleece item
Pawprint dog fleece
£7

Starting bid

Pawprint dog fleece

Choice of a Crystals Gift Set from Gifted Guidance item
Choice of a Crystals Gift Set from Gifted Guidance item
Choice of a Crystals Gift Set from Gifted Guidance
£8

Starting bid

Choice of a Crystals Gift Set from Gifted Guidance https://www.facebook.com/SherylYourMystic

Online Cards Psychic Reading item
Online Cards Psychic Reading item
Online Cards Psychic Reading
£10

Starting bid

Online Cards Psychic Reading https://www.facebook.com/SherylYourMystic

Staffy hoodie, size XL item
Staffy hoodie, size XL item
Staffy hoodie, size XL
£5

Starting bid

Black staffy hoody size XL. Fits up to chest 50in. Worn once.

Staffy figurine item
Staffy figurine item
Staffy figurine
£4

Starting bid

Staffy figurine, measures 5.5in.

Soft toy cat item
Soft toy cat
£4

Starting bid

Brand new toy cat. Measures 25cm.

Doggy pram item
Doggy pram item
Doggy pram item
Doggy pram
£15

Starting bid

Large pre-loved doggy pram, previously used for a 34kg staffy so will suit a dog of around this size and smaller. Collection only from Newcastle under Lyme or can be delivered in Staffordshire.

Dog/puppy pen item
Dog/puppy pen item
Dog/puppy pen item
Dog/puppy pen
£10

Starting bid

This soft dog/puppy pen makes a lovely 'den' for an anxious dog or one who just likes to take themselves off on their own for a while.  

Size: Height 24", Width 45", Depth 33". Collection only from Newcastle under Lyme or can be delivered in Staffordshire.

Dog Monopoly item
Dog Monopoly
£5

Starting bid

Dog Monopoly (New) RRP £25.99 on Amazon. Kindly donated by Elaine Kingston.

New Radley handbag item
New Radley handbag item
New Radley handbag item
New Radley handbag
£25

Starting bid

Brand new black Radley handbag, with purple stitching, in dust bag. 38cm wide by 24cm high. Front and back pockets, plus 2 compartments including zipped pocket inside and side pocket. Kindly donated by Elaine Kingston.

Pink harness, collar and lead set, size XXS item
Pink harness, collar and lead set, size XXS item
Pink harness, collar and lead set, size XXS item
Pink harness, collar and lead set, size XXS
£10

Starting bid

Cocopup Dog Harness and matching collar and lead (lead not shown). RRP £45 per set.
Used a few times, in immaculate condition. Size XXS.
Collar fits neck 13cm to 21cm.
Harness fits neck 22-25cm and chest 30-40cm. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

Tweed harness, collar and lead, size XXS. item
Tweed harness, collar and lead, size XXS. item
Tweed harness, collar and lead, size XXS. item
Tweed harness, collar and lead, size XXS.
£10

Starting bid

Cocopup Dog Harness and matching collar and lead (lead not shown). RRP £45 per set.
Used a few times, in immaculate condition. Size XXS.
Collar fits neck 13cm to 21cm.
Harness fits neck 22-25cm and chest 30-40cm. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

Tiger's eye pendant with silver chain item
Tiger's eye pendant with silver chain
£5

Starting bid

Tiger's eye stone pendant in sterling silver setting on a fine sterling silver chain, total length approx 40cm.

Red doggy Christmas jumper, size small item
Red doggy Christmas jumper, size small item
Red doggy Christmas jumper, size small item
Red doggy Christmas jumper, size small
£5

Starting bid

Red doggy Christmas jumper, size small: Length 12"

Chest 14" 

Neck 4.5"

STRETCHY MATERIAL. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

Green doggy Christmas jumper, size small item
Green doggy Christmas jumper, size small item
Green doggy Christmas jumper, size small item
Green doggy Christmas jumper, size small
£5

Starting bid

Green doggy Christmas jumper, size small: Length 12"

Chest 14" 

Neck 4.5"

STRETCHY MATERIAL. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

Small pink dog coat item
Small pink dog coat item
Small pink dog coat
£4

Starting bid

Small pink dog coat, size: Neck 11", Length 10", Chest 14". Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

Small blue dog coat item
Small blue dog coat item
Small blue dog coat
£4

Starting bid

Small blue dog coat, size: Neck 11", Length 10", Chest 14". Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

Small green dog coat item
Small green dog coat item
Small green dog coat
£4

Starting bid

Small green dog coat, size: Length 10", Chest 15", Neck 10". Features attachment for lead. Kindly donated by Conway-Cook.

Small red dog coat item
Small red dog coat item
Small red dog coat
£4

Starting bid

Small red dog coat, size: Length 10", Chest 15", Neck 10". Features attachment for lead. Kindly donated by Deby Conway-Cook.

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