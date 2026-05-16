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Entry to Sensory Magic Night, welcome drink, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and a live drag queen show.
Entry to Sensory Magic Night, welcome drink, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and a live drag queen show.
Front row seating, 3 drinks total, entry to Sensory Magic Night, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and live drag show.
Entry to Sensory Magic Night, welcome drink, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and live drag show.
Win a £250 clothing voucher, a signed official Wimbledon poster, dinner for 2 at The Bedford, and more!
Win a £250 clothing voucher, a signed official Wimbledon poster, dinner for 2 at The Bedford, and more!
£
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