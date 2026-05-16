Inclusive and Exceptional CIC

Hosted by

Inclusive and Exceptional CIC

About this event

Sensory Magic Night

19 Grosvenor Pl

London SW1X 7HN, UK

General Admission
£25

Entry to Sensory Magic Night, welcome drink, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and a live drag queen show.

NHS
£15

Entry to Sensory Magic Night, welcome drink, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and a live drag queen show.

VIP
£45

Front row seating, 3 drinks total, entry to Sensory Magic Night, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and live drag show.

Concession
£10
Concession
£10

Entry to Sensory Magic Night, welcome drink, food, guest speakers, DJ Kaspa, and live drag show.

Raffle
£5

Win a £250 clothing voucher, a signed official Wimbledon poster, dinner for 2 at The Bedford, and more!

Raffle (£5 or 5 for £20)
£20

Win a £250 clothing voucher, a signed official Wimbledon poster, dinner for 2 at The Bedford, and more!

Add a donation for Inclusive and Exceptional CIC

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!