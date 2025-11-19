Hosted by

The Separated Child Foundation

About this event

Festive silent auction! 🎄

Prizes will be sent in the post

An exclusive behind the scenes tour of London Zoo
£100

Starting bid

Step behind the scenes of the world’s oldest scientific zoo, part of the international conservation charity ZSL. You and five guests will enjoy a private, expert-led tour of London Zoo’s 36 acres before it opens to visitors, discovering how every visit helps power ZSL’s vital science and global conservation work. 


Will you come face-to-face with Khaleesi, our formidable Komodo dragon, and learn about her remarkable iron-coated teeth in the house opened by Sir David Attenborough? Or would you rather uncover the social secrets of our charismatic Humboldt penguins? During the morning you’ll see amazing animals wake up for the day, find out how ZSL cares for them and learn how the charity works to protect wildlife around the world, from lions in Kenya to coral reefs in the Indian Ocean. 


After your private experience, you’ll spend the rest of the day exploring the Zoo at your leisure.  See our lowland gorilla family, Sumatran tigers, Asiatic lions and rare reptiles, and make lasting memories at London Zoo, part of ZSL, the international conservation charity dedicated to protecting species, restoring habitats and connecting people to nature.


Registered Charity No: 2087728

Zsl.org

 

*Terms and Conditions*

  • This prize is redeemable for up to 6 people
  • All participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and when booking please confirm the ages of any children attending
  • Redemption of the prize must be taken by 14/11/2026. It is the responsibility of the prize winner to ensure a date is booked and completed before expiry.
  • We recommend the tour takes place between 8:30am and 10am, after which the Zoo opens to the public, however we can adapt these timings if preferred by the winner.  Participants are welcome to stay in the Zoo after the tour. 
  • The expert-led tour and animal encounters will be tailored to the participants’ preferences where possible.
  • Please contact ZSL within 4 weeks of your preferred booking to confirm a date, to ensure availability.
  • Dates are at the discretion of ZSL, and ZSL reserves the right to alter any booked date or activity.  If this is the case, an appropriate alternative will be available and will be replaced on another date.
  • This prize is for personal use and may not be sold on, and is non-transferrable unless agreed by ZSL.
  • Standard terms and conditions of entry into London Zoo applies for all participants.
  • Please contact [email protected] to redeem your prize.
Kappa Travel - Long haul traveller pack
£20

Starting bid

Calling all long-haul travellers. This one is for you!


We have a wonderful pack of Kappa luggage and accessories to help keep you comfy and ease the stress of travel.


The pack includes:

  • Hanging washbag
  • Powerbank
  • Neck cushion
  • Hard case trolley - Cabin size
  • Hard case trolley - L size
Kappa Travel - Short haul traveller pack
£20

Starting bid

Upcoming weekend getaway?


Kappa has donated a wonderful pack of luggage and accessories to help you make the most of your bank holiday breaks, weekends away with friends or escapes from the winter!


The pack includes:

  • Hard case trolley - M size
  • Travel bag
  • Underseat trolley
Schott Zwiesel - Ultimate glassware set
£15

Starting bid

Wine lover? Cocktail or mocktail extraordinaire? Host with the most?


Take home this Schott Zwiesel 'ultimate glassware set' for all your party needs.


The set includes:

  • Red wine glass x2
  • White wine glass x2
  • Champagne flute x2
  • Short tumbler x2
  • Tall tumbler x2
  • Decanter
  • Beer glass x2
  • Gin & tonic glass x2
Fissler SS cookware & utensils
£20

Starting bid

Passionate about cooking, or hoping to try out some new recipes in the New Year?


Our wonderful Fissler SS cookware & utensils set might be the one for you! The set includes:

  • 16cm saucepan
  • 20cm frypan
  • 24cm frypan
  • 28cm frypan
  • 26cm saute pan with lid
  • 20cm casserole with lid
  • 24cm casserole with lid
  • 24cm round casserole/4.2L cast iron
  • Silicone spoon with metal hand
  • Silicone turner with metal hand
  • Set of 2 pan protectors
Masterchef 4 person dining set (Onyx Dinnerware & Cutlery)
£20

Starting bid

Glow up your dinner table and show off your Masterchef menu with this wonderful 4 person dining set!


Included within the set:

  • Dinner plate Set of 2 - White
  • Dinner plate Set of 2 - Black
  • Side plate Set of 2 - White
  • Side plate Set of 2 - Black
  • Deep plate Set of 2 - White
  • Cereal bowl Set of 2 - White
  • Platter - White
  • Platter - Black
  • Serving bowl - White
  • 3 piece dinner set (Gold)
  • 2 piece serving set (SS)
  • 3 piece starter set (Gold)
Curver 20 piece food storage bundle
£20

Starting bid

It's the season of leftovers, and this pack is sure to keep your turkey or nut roast fresher for longer!


The pack includes:

  • 1.2L rectangular lunch kit
  • 0.6L round glass storage
  • 0.75L square glass storage
  • 0.95L round glass storage
  • 1.1L square glass storage
  • 1.5L rectangular glass storage
  • 2.7L rectangular glass storage
  • 3pc dry food jar with bamboo lid
  • 3pc 0.2L round glass storage
  • 0.98L divider glass storage

