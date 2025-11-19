Festive silent auction! 🎄

Step behind the scenes of the world’s oldest scientific zoo, part of the international conservation charity ZSL. You and five guests will enjoy a private, expert-led tour of London Zoo’s 36 acres before it opens to visitors, discovering how every visit helps power ZSL’s vital science and global conservation work.





Will you come face-to-face with Khaleesi, our formidable Komodo dragon, and learn about her remarkable iron-coated teeth in the house opened by Sir David Attenborough? Or would you rather uncover the social secrets of our charismatic Humboldt penguins? During the morning you’ll see amazing animals wake up for the day, find out how ZSL cares for them and learn how the charity works to protect wildlife around the world, from lions in Kenya to coral reefs in the Indian Ocean.





After your private experience, you’ll spend the rest of the day exploring the Zoo at your leisure. See our lowland gorilla family, Sumatran tigers, Asiatic lions and rare reptiles, and make lasting memories at London Zoo, part of ZSL, the international conservation charity dedicated to protecting species, restoring habitats and connecting people to nature.





