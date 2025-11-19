Festive silent auction! 🎄

Hosted by
Step behind the scenes of the world’s oldest scientific zoo, part of the international conservation charity ZSL. You and five guests will enjoy a private, expert-led tour of London Zoo’s 36 acres before it opens to visitors, discovering how every visit helps power ZSL’s vital science and global conservation work.
Will you come face-to-face with Khaleesi, our formidable Komodo dragon, and learn about her remarkable iron-coated teeth in the house opened by Sir David Attenborough? Or would you rather uncover the social secrets of our charismatic Humboldt penguins? During the morning you’ll see amazing animals wake up for the day, find out how ZSL cares for them and learn how the charity works to protect wildlife around the world, from lions in Kenya to coral reefs in the Indian Ocean.
After your private experience, you’ll spend the rest of the day exploring the Zoo at your leisure. See our lowland gorilla family, Sumatran tigers, Asiatic lions and rare reptiles, and make lasting memories at London Zoo, part of ZSL, the international conservation charity dedicated to protecting species, restoring habitats and connecting people to nature.
Calling all long-haul travellers. This one is for you!
We have a wonderful pack of Kappa luggage and accessories to help keep you comfy and ease the stress of travel.
Upcoming weekend getaway?
Kappa has donated a wonderful pack of luggage and accessories to help you make the most of your bank holiday breaks, weekends away with friends or escapes from the winter!
Wine lover? Cocktail or mocktail extraordinaire? Host with the most?
Take home this Schott Zwiesel 'ultimate glassware set' for all your party needs.
Passionate about cooking, or hoping to try out some new recipes in the New Year?
Glow up your dinner table and show off your Masterchef menu with this wonderful 4 person dining set!
It's the season of leftovers, and this pack is sure to keep your turkey or nut roast fresher for longer!
