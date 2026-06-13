Seren Dwt Christmas Party

About this event
1x Adult Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.
1x Adult Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.
1x Adult Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.
1x Child Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.
1x Child Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.
1x Child Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.
1x Baby Entry (age 0-12m, no food will be provided)
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