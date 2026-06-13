Seren Dwt CIC

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Seren Dwt CIC

About this event

Seren Dwt Christmas Party

Village Hotel

29 Pendwyallt Rd, Cardiff CF14 7EF, UK

Adult
£30

1x Adult Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.

Adult
£20

1x Adult Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.

Adult
£10

1x Adult Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.

Child
£30

1x Child Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.

Child
£20

1x Child Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.

Child
£10

1x Child Entry - please advise of any dietary requirements.

Baby (Under 12m, no food)
£5

1x Baby Entry (age 0-12m, no food will be provided)

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