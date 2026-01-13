Seren Dwt Shop

About this shop
A box of 10x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs. Suggested minimum donation £12.50. Price includes postage.
A box of 30x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs. Suggested minimum donation £32.50. Price includes postage.
A box of 50x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs.
Suggested minimum donation £55.00. Price includes postage.
A box of 100x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs.
Suggested minimum donation £105.00. Price includes postage.
‘Cwtch‘ Babygrow 3-6m
Available in more sizes, see other listings.
Suggested donation £7 includes postage.
‘Cwtch‘ Babygrow 6-9m
Available in more sizes, see other listings.
Suggested donation £7 includes postage.
‘Cwtch‘ Babygrow 9-12m
Available in more sizes, see other listings.
Suggested donation £7 includes postage.
Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 5-6.
‘Cwtch’ on front
‘Seren Dwt’ on back
Also available in age 7-8.
Suggested minimum donation £10 includes postage.
Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 7-8.
‘Cwtch’ on front
‘Seren Dwt’ on back
Also available in age 5-6..
Suggested minimum donation £10 includes postage.
Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size XS (10-12)
Also available in below sizes:
S (uk 12-14)
M (uk 14-16)
L (uk 16-18)
2XL (uk 20)
Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.
Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size S (uk 12-14)
Also available in below sizes:
XS (uk 10-12)
M (uk 14-16)
L (uk 16-18)
2XL (uk 20)
Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.
Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size M (uk 14-16)
Also available in below sizes:
XS (uk 10-12)
S (uk 12-14)
L (uk 16-18)
2XL (uk 20)
Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.
Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size L (uk 16-18)
Also available in below sizes:
XS (uk 10-12)
S (uk 12-14)
M (uk 14-16)
2XL (uk 20)
Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.
Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size 2XL (uk 20)
Also available in below sizes:
XS (uk 10-12)
S (uk 12-14)
M (uk 14-16)
L (uk 16-18)
Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.
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