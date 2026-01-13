Seren Dwt CIC

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Seren Dwt CIC

About this shop

Seren Dwt Shop

10x Badges item
10x Badges
Pay what you can

A box of 10x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs. Suggested minimum donation £12.50. Price includes postage.

30x Badges item
30x Badges
Pay what you can

A box of 30x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs. Suggested minimum donation £32.50. Price includes postage.

50x Badges item
50x Badges
Pay what you can

A box of 50x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs.

Suggested minimum donation £55.00. Price includes postage.

100x Badges item
100x Badges
Pay what you can

A box of 100x Seren Dwt World Down Syndrome Day badges. Box will include a mix of 3x designs.

Suggested minimum donation £105.00. Price includes postage.

Over 100 Badges item
Over 100 Badges
Free

(Not free) - Please email Seren Dwt - [email protected] to confirm quantity and price.

Cwtch Babygrow 3-6m item
Cwtch Babygrow 3-6m
Pay what you can

‘Cwtch‘ Babygrow 3-6m

Available in more sizes, see other listings.

Suggested donation £7 includes postage.

Cwtch Babygrow 6-9m item
Cwtch Babygrow 6-9m
Pay what you can

‘Cwtch‘ Babygrow 6-9m

Available in more sizes, see other listings.

Suggested donation £7 includes postage.

Cwtch Babygrow 9-12m item
Cwtch Babygrow 9-12m
Pay what you can

‘Cwtch‘ Babygrow 9-12m

Available in more sizes, see other listings.

Suggested donation £7 includes postage.

Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 5-6 item
Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 5-6
Pay what you can

Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 5-6.

‘Cwtch’ on front

‘Seren Dwt’ on back

Also available in age 7-8.

Suggested minimum donation £10 includes postage.

Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 7-8 item
Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 7-8
Pay what you can

Child’s round neck tshirt. Age 7-8.

‘Cwtch’ on front

‘Seren Dwt’ on back

Also available in age 5-6..

Suggested minimum donation £10 includes postage.

Adult round neck tshirt Size XS (uk 10-12) item
Adult round neck tshirt Size XS (uk 10-12)
Pay what you can

Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size XS (10-12)

Also available in below sizes:

S (uk 12-14)

M (uk 14-16)

L (uk 16-18)

2XL (uk 20)

Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.

Adult round neck tshirt Size S (uk 12-14) item
Adult round neck tshirt Size S (uk 12-14)
Pay what you can

Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size S (uk 12-14)

Also available in below sizes:

XS (uk 10-12)

M (uk 14-16)

L (uk 16-18)

2XL (uk 20)

Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.

Adult round neck tshirt Size M (uk 14-16) item
Adult round neck tshirt Size M (uk 14-16)
Pay what you can

Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size M (uk 14-16)

Also available in below sizes:

XS (uk 10-12)

S (uk 12-14)

L (uk 16-18)

2XL (uk 20)

Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.

Adult round neck tshirt Size L (uk 16-18) item
Adult round neck tshirt Size L (uk 16-18)
Pay what you can

Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size L (uk 16-18)

Also available in below sizes:

XS (uk 10-12)

S (uk 12-14)

M (uk 14-16)

2XL (uk 20)

Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.

Adult round neck tshirt Size 2XL (uk 20) item
Adult round neck tshirt Size 2XL (uk 20)
Pay what you can

Unisex Adult round neck Seren Dwt tshirt - Size 2XL (uk 20)

Also available in below sizes:

XS (uk 10-12)

S (uk 12-14)

M (uk 14-16)

L (uk 16-18)

Suggested minimum donation £12 includes postage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!