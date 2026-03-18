Serenity Soul Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
💛 Supporter – £5
Your membership helps keep the doors open and the kettle on.
A simple way to show ongoing support and be part of the Serenity Soul community.
Renews monthly
🤝 Community Champion – £10/month
You’re helping us go further.
Your support allows us to expand what we offer and ensure more people can access the space when they need it.
Renews monthly
🧡 Pay It Forward – £15/month
This one goes beyond you.
Your membership helps cover the cost for someone else to attend who might not otherwise be able to.
Renews monthly
🛟 Lifeline – £20/month
You’re providing real support when it matters most.
Your contribution helps keep a safe, welcoming space available for people facing difficult times.
Renews monthly
⚓ Anchor Supporter – £30/month
You are the foundation.
Your consistent support gives Serenity Soul the stability to stay open, grow, and continue showing up for the community.
Renews monthly
🌟 Inner Circle – £50/month
You’re at the heart of everything we do.
Your backing drives real impact—helping us reach more people and create deeper, lasting change.
Renews monthly
👑 Legacy Member – £100/month
You’re helping shape the future of Serenity Soul.
Your support creates long-term sustainability, growth, and the ability to reach those who may never have found help otherwise.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!