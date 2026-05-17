SILENT AUCTION - '40 Years of Light'

Treat yourself and three guests to an authentic homemade Mexican feast*, generously donated by Lea, our very own Lux Youth Project's Business Manager.

Enjoy a flavour-packed selection of Beef Tacos, Chicken Mole. Alternative vegetarian option: Halloumi & Black Bean Tacos & Smoked Aubergine Chilli. To finish, a decadent Aztec Chocolate Pots for dessert.

Freshly prepared to order, this feast offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the vibrant tastes of Mexico from the comfort of your own home. Perfect for a family meal, a gathering with friends, or a special occasion.

The winning bidder will arrange a mutually convenient date with the donor for preparation and collection.

Serves 4 people. * image used for illustration purposes