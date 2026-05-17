SILENT AUCTION - '40 Years of Light'

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Starting bid
Treat yourself and three guests to an authentic homemade Mexican feast*, generously donated by Lea, our very own Lux Youth Project's Business Manager.
Enjoy a flavour-packed selection of Beef Tacos, Chicken Mole. Alternative vegetarian option: Halloumi & Black Bean Tacos & Smoked Aubergine Chilli. To finish, a decadent Aztec Chocolate Pots for dessert.
Freshly prepared to order, this feast offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the vibrant tastes of Mexico from the comfort of your own home. Perfect for a family meal, a gathering with friends, or a special occasion.
The winning bidder will arrange a mutually convenient date with the donor for preparation and collection.
Serves 4 people. * image used for illustration purposes
Starting bid
Enjoy an in-person 2-hour workshop with a choice of child, adult & family appropriate crafts (for up to 6 people).
All materials/equipment included. Donated by Andreea Gray, Events Coordinator at LUX & Local Crafter (Events With A Passion) - https://www.facebook.com/eventswithapassion/
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious box of freshly baked homemade brownies. Rich, chocolatey, and wonderfully indulgent, these brownies are perfect for sharing with family and friends—or keeping all to yourself! Beautifully presented and ideal for dessert, afternoon tea, or a special treat. Generously donated by Lux's very own Business Manager & enthusiastic baker, Lea Lawton * mage used for illustration purposes
Starting bid
This Lot was kindly donated by HiddenCity London. Race through the streets of London on an unforgettable interactive adventure! https://www.inthehiddencity.com
This exciting prize includes a HiddenCity game for up to 6 players, with your choice of one of three immersive experiences: The Enchanted Mirror, Moriarty's Game: The Professor's Invitation, or The Hunt for the Cheshire Cat.
Armed only with your phone, you'll follow clues, solve puzzles, uncover hidden corners of the city and outwit mysterious characters as London becomes your game board. Part treasure hunt, part escape room, and part walking tour, HiddenCity's award-winning adventures offer a unique way to explore the capital with family, friends or colleagues.
Perfect for puzzle-solvers, explorers and anyone who loves a challenge, this is a day out you'll be talking about long after the final clue is cracked.
Prize includes: A voucher code to redeem a HiddenCity adventure* for up to 6 players. *Note: Excludes Shadow of Spectre 007.
Valid until 18 November 2026
Starting bid
This lot is for a Made-to-Order Banoffee Pie or Cheesecake (Serves 12)
Indulge in a delicious homemade dessert made especially for you. The winning bidder can choose either a classic Banoffee Pie or a creamy Cheesecake, freshly prepared to order and serving up to 12 people.
Perfect for family celebrations, dinner parties, birthdays, or simply as a special treat, this handcrafted dessert is sure to impress guests and satisfy sweet tooths alike.
Winner to arrange flavour/details with the donor.
Generously donated by Lux's very own Sam Packer, Schools Worker and talented baker. *image used for illustration purposes
Starting bid
Give a child the gift of learning, confidence and creativity with this personalised educational experience led by Claire Brightwell, a qualified primary school teacher with over 15 years of classroom experience.
This lot is for THREE 20-Minute Tutoring Sessions
Designed for children aged 5–14, these one-to-one sessions can focus on a specific area of learning, such as reading, writing or maths, or simply help build confidence and enjoyment in learning. Sessions will be tailored to the child's individual needs and goals.
Lot Includes:
Sessions to be arranged at a mutually convenient time. Suitable for beginners and learners of all abilities.
Starting bid
Homemade Ginger & Black Treacle Loaf Cakes kindly donated by Mandy Taylor, one of our lovely supporters & talented baker!
Treat yourself, your family, or a gathering of friends to a pair of delicious homemade ginger and black treacle loaf cakes, freshly baked to order.
Rich, moist and full of warming ginger flavour, these traditional loaf cakes are perfect for sharing with a cup of tea, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying as a homemade treat. Each loaf serves approximately 10 people, making this a generous and tempting prize for any cake lover.
A dairy-free alternative is also available on request.
Lot Includes:
Whether enjoyed at home, shared with friends, or served at a special event, these beautifully baked loaves are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Collection/delivery arrangements to be agreed with the donor. Subject to availability. *image used for illustration purposes
Starting bid
Lindsey Leonardi, qualified GCSE teacher at Beechen Cliff School, has kindly donated this auction lot. The winning bidder will be able to choose between GCSE English language or literature tutoring for their 3-hour session. Lot Includes:
Sessions to be arranged at a mutually convenient time. Suitable for beginners and learners of all abilities.
Starting bid
Our very own Joanna Buttle, has kindly donated this auction lot - She is not only a talented & dedicated Youth Worker, but also has quite a few years experience (7!) as a self-employed gardener, having trained at Plumpton College, Sussex & Practical Horticulture with the RHS. Don't miss out on the opportunity to spend a few hours at a garden centre in the Bath Area with your very own personal plant advisor: Joanna will help you find the right plants for your garden. - whether for planting up a border, patio planting or seasonal bedding plants, this experience also includes assessing your garden for conditions (light, sun, soil, moisture, etc.) to determine where the plants will go. Note: this does not include planting up or any type of garden design.
Starting bid
Give a child the gift of confidence and creativity with this personalised educational experience led by Claire Brightwell, a qualified primary school teacher with over 15 years of classroom experience.
This LOT is for a 20-Minute Music Taster Lesson
An introductory lesson in piano, flute, trombone or ukulele. Perfect for beginners, this session will cover basic playing techniques and introduce simple music theory, providing a fun insight into what learning the instrument is like.
Whether you're looking to support a young learner's educational journey or inspire a future musician, this unique experience offers expert guidance in a friendly and encouraging environment.
Lot Includes:
Sessions to be arranged at a mutually convenient time. Suitable for beginners and learners of all abilities.
Starting bid
This lot is kindly donated by Lindsay Glazebrook
Enjoy a convenient round-trip transfer to and from Bristol Airport.
Terms & Conditions:
Kindly arrange your booking in advance to ensure your preferred dates can be accommodated.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this delightful combination of handmade luxury and indulgent self-care.
This auction lot includes:
A wonderful package of comfort, relaxation and a touch of sparkle—ideal as a gift or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Category: Lifestyle & Leisure / Gifts & Experiences
Items in this hamper have been generously donated by: Boots Batheaston & (talented knitting aficionado) Jill Souter - image attached is for presentation purposes, the winner of this lot will have a choice of colours & pattern for a custom fit.
Starting bid
This lot is kindly donated by Heidi-Mai Warren https://www.heidimai-coaching.com
Included:
• Three x 1:1 coaching sessions
• Personalised support tailored to your goals and circumstances
• Practical tools, insights and reflection exercises as appropriate
Heidi-Mai is a certified Life and Career Transformation Coach with over15 years of international coaching experience. She helps clients navigate life and career transitions, gain clarity on what they want next, and move forward with confidence to create a future that feels authentic, meaningful, and aligned with who they are becoming.
Formerly the Director of Executive Coaching at Stanton Chase Middle East, Heidi-Mai has supported hundreds of clients, from university graduates to CEOs, across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. Having recently relocated back to Bath from Dubai, she
now brings her international experience to clients in the UK. Her philosophy is simple:
“Lasting change starts from within.”
Starting bid
Our Trustee Rosalind Croucher, a very talented sewist, is kindly offering this auction lot - A MADE-TO-ORDER pair of curtains. What is included: - Making of one pair of hand stitched curtains with up to 2 widths of fabric per curtain. NOTE: The fabric is not included; This is a custom-made item, image for illustration purposes only.
Starting bid
This lot is kindly offered by Jonathan Skinner.
My name is Jonathan Skinner, and I am a science teacher with over 20 years of experience. This one-hour online tuition session can be your choice of either biology, chemistry, or physics.
Starting bid
This Lot was kindly donated by dyslexia specialist Julia Skinner. It contains: 1 tutoring session with Julia:
"I am a specialist dyslexia and SEN teacher who helps primary and secondary pupils in their acquisition and development of mathematical and literacy skills. This hour-long session would be suitable for any child or teen who struggles in these areas and requires some extra support".
Starting bid
This fantastic opportunity to enjoy a game of murder mystery delivered at your home or location of your choice is kindly offered by Tom Skinner: "My name's Tom Skinner, and I am a keen performer and lover of Murder Mysteries.... So much so that I now write my own Murder Mystery events that I deliver to small and large groups. I would love to run such an event for you! You provide the location and friends; I'll bring the drama! "
Starting bid
A delightful gift bundle featuring premium grooming and celebratory items, ideal for gifting or personal indulgence - Grooming essentials were kindly donated by Boots Batheaston & the Champagne was gifted to us by Madison Oakley Real Estate Agents - Moorland Road.
This lot comprises:
An attractive mixed lot combining luxury grooming, wellness products, and a sparkling treat. Perfect as a gift or to keep for yourself!
Starting bid
Whether you're getting glam for a night out, enjoying some well-deserved self-care, or sharing a glass of bubbles with a friend while you get ready together, this lovely hamper with items kindly donated by Boots Batheaston has everything you need for the perfect pre-party ritual.
This lot includes:
• A bottle of Prosecco – perfect for raising a toast while getting ready for the evening ahead.
• Baylis & Harding Linen Rose & Cotton Gift Set – luxurious bath and body treats to leave you feeling refreshed, pampered, and ready to shine.
• Benefit Makeup Set – beauty essentials to help create your favourite look, from everyday elegance to full night-out glamour.
A fabulous gift for anyone who loves a little sparkle, self-care, and catching up with friends before heading out. The perfect combination of pampering, beauty, and bubbly.
Starting bid
Escape to the beautiful Sussex countryside with a camping weekend for up to 4 people at Blacklands Farm Caravan & Camping (https://blacklandsfarm.co.uk), generously donated by the owners.
Located just 20 minutes from Brighton and on the doorstep of the South Downs, Blacklands Farm is a family-friendly campsite set in peaceful oak-enclosed meadows, with excellent facilities including a large playground, fishing lakes, country walks and electric hook-up pitches.
Voucher includes:
Whether you're looking for a family adventure, a relaxing countryside break, or a base to explore Brighton and the South Downs, this is the perfect weekend getaway.
Kindly donated by the owners of Blacklands Farm.
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