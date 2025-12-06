Silent Auction for Dog A.I.D.

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About this event
Leeds, UK
Starting bid
50 minute private hoopers lesson with Beccy Sinclair (Hoop Doggy Dogs)
• CHUK Accredited Trainer
• UK Hoopers Platinum Instructor
• Special interest in European style hoopers courses and handling
• Agility Trainer for Dedicated to Dogs
• Volunteer Trainer for Dog A.I.D.
1:1 available suitable for complete beginners to seasoned competitors
Session to take place at home venue at Low Moor Side, New Farnley, Leeds or at a venue of your choice* (mileage charge may be made if outside of Leeds)
*Venue costs to be covered by winner if not being held at Low Moor Side.
Starting bid
50 minute private session for agility or lifeskills training with Jen Lewis:
• Top level UK agility competitor for over 20 years
• World championship titled
• KC Championship Level Judge
1:1 Suitable for those starting out needing help with foundation skill to top level agility competitors
Session to take place at Freymor Dogs home venue; Low Moor Side, New Farnley, Leeds.
Starting bid
• McTimoney Animal Therapy initial assessment, massage and laser (if required)
• Get your dog in tip top shape for sports or just for romping around the woods!
• Veterinary consent required before treatment (details with voucher)
Session to take place at Canine Back In Line therapy room in North Leeds.
Starting bid
Everything you need to upgrade your training game!
• Food reward toy for remote reinforcement
• Tuggy toy for reinforcing value for you through play
• Selection of high value yummy training treats
• Treat pouch to hold all the yummy treats in reach ready to quickly reinforce your dog
This lot is made up of kind donations from Focus Dog Training, Dedicated to Dogs and Hoop Doggy Dogs
(For pick up or delivery within Leeds or training/show venues)
Starting bid
Everything you need to survive dark winter walks with your best friend:
• Wrist warmer gloves
• 2 x Paw reflectors
• Light up collar
• Disposable heat pad
• 5 x glow in the dark stickers
• Warm fluffy socks
Lot donated by Hoop Doggy Dogs
(For pick up or delivery within Leeds or training/show venues)
Starting bid
Huge selection of healthy treats and chews to try out for your beloved dog.
No nasty hidden ingredients, just wholesome tasty, long lasting goodies.
• £75 worth treats and chews
• Each item selected for health benefits:
Lot donated by Hoop Doggy Dogs and Freymor Dogs
(For pick up or delivery within Leeds or training/show venues)
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