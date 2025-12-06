Silent Auction for Dog A.I.D.

50 minute private hoopers lesson with Beccy Sinclair (Hoop Doggy Dogs)

• CHUK Accredited Trainer

• UK Hoopers Platinum Instructor

• Special interest in European style hoopers courses and handling

• Agility Trainer for Dedicated to Dogs

• Volunteer Trainer for Dog A.I.D.





1:1 available suitable for complete beginners to seasoned competitors

Session to take place at home venue at Low Moor Side, New Farnley, Leeds or at a venue of your choice* (mileage charge may be made if outside of Leeds)





*Venue costs to be covered by winner if not being held at Low Moor Side.