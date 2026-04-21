Clarendon Primary School Parent Teacher Association

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Clarendon Primary School Parent Teacher Association

About this event

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Silent Disco

1 x Disco Entry - Reception, Y1 & Y2 - Start 4:30pm
£6.50

Ticket includes entrance, a snack & free glow tube!

Event starts at 4:30pm. Parents to collect children at 5:40pm at the school office.


Use discount code SIBLING1 for two tickets or SIBLING2 for three tickets or more.

1 x Disco Entry - Y3, Y4, Y5 & Y6 - Start 6pm
£6.50

Ticket includes entrance, a snack & free glow tube!

Event starts at 6:00 pm. Parents to collect children at 7:10pm at the school office.


Use discount code SIBLING1 for two tickets or SIBLING2 for three tickets or more.

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