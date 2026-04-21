Silent Disco

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About this event
Ticket includes entrance, a snack & free glow tube!
Event starts at 4:30pm. Parents to collect children at 5:40pm at the school office.
Use discount code SIBLING1 for two tickets or SIBLING2 for three tickets or more.
Ticket includes entrance, a snack & free glow tube!
Event starts at 6:00 pm. Parents to collect children at 7:10pm at the school office.
Use discount code SIBLING1 for two tickets or SIBLING2 for three tickets or more.
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