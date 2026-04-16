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Tŵr Marcwis - Anglesey Column

About this event

Sioe Hen Gelfi Tocynnau - Vintage Rally Tickets

Parc Twr

Llanfairpwllgwyngyll LL61 5NJ, UK

Oedolyn - Adult
Free

Includes entry to the Anglesey Column site and Vintage Rally; column climb and abseiling available at extra cost.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i safle Colofn Ynys Môn a digwyddiad Sioe Hen Gelfi; dringo’r golofn ac abseilio ar gael am gost ychwanegol.

Plentyn - Child
Free

Includes entry to the Anglesey Column site and Vintage Rally; column climb and abseiling available at extra cost.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i safle Colofn Ynys Môn a digwyddiad Sioe Hen Gelfi; dringo’r golofn ac abseilio ar gael am gost ychwanegol.

Abseil - 10:00 (Saturday)
£25

Includes site entry and one supervised abseil from the Column with all equipment provided.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i’r safle ac un abseil dan oruchwyliaeth o’r Golofn gyda’r holl offer wedi’i ddarparu.

Abseil - 11:00 (Saturday)
£25

Includes site entry and one supervised abseil from the Column with all equipment provided.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i’r safle ac un abseil dan oruchwyliaeth o’r Golofn gyda’r holl offer wedi’i ddarparu.

Abseil - 12:00 (Saturday)
£25

Includes site entry and one supervised abseil from the Column with all equipment provided.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i’r safle ac un abseil dan oruchwyliaeth o’r Golofn gyda’r holl offer wedi’i ddarparu.

Abseil - 13:00 (Saturday)
£25

Includes site entry and one supervised abseil from the Column with all equipment provided.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i’r safle ac un abseil dan oruchwyliaeth o’r Golofn gyda’r holl offer wedi’i ddarparu.

Abseil - 14:00 (Saturday)
£25

Includes site entry and one supervised abseil from the Column with all equipment provided.

Yn cynnwys mynediad i’r safle ac un abseil dan oruchwyliaeth o’r Golofn gyda’r holl offer wedi’i ddarparu.

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