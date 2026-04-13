🏸 Sisters Badminton Club – Weekly Session 🏸

About this event
🎟️ 8:30PM – 9:00PM Slot
30 minutes of uninterrupted badminton play.
Please arrive on time and kindly assist with setting up the session.
(You may book an additional ticket if you’d like to stay for the full hour.)
🎟️ 9:00PM – 9:30PM Slot
30 minutes of uninterrupted badminton play.
Kindly assist with packing away at the end of the session.
(You may book an additional ticket if you’d like to stay for the full hour.)
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