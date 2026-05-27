Skate for Change sponsored skate registration!

Register as part of a team and skate for a cause close to you. Funds raised through Team Skate will be split 50/50 between Power Through Sport and the organisation or cause your team is skating for.





Each person taking part as part of a team must purchase their own individual ticket, even when skating under the same team name. When registering, simply let us know which organisation or cause you are skating for.





It is completely free to sign up and take part, however we recommend each participant aims to raise a minimum of £20 to help maximise the impact of the event and support both organisations.