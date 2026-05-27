Power Through Sport CIC

Hosted by

Power Through Sport CIC

About this event

Skate for Change sponsored skate registration!

John Reid Rd

South Shields NE34 8QN, UK

11/07/26 - Team 50/50 Sponsored Skate
Free

Register as part of a team and skate for a cause close to you. Funds raised through Team Skate will be split 50/50 between Power Through Sport and the organisation or cause your team is skating for.


Each person taking part as part of a team must purchase their own individual ticket, even when skating under the same team name. When registering, simply let us know which organisation or cause you are skating for.


It is completely free to sign up and take part, however we recommend each participant aims to raise a minimum of £20 to help maximise the impact of the event and support both organisations.

12/07/26 - Individual Community Sponsored Skate
Free

Take part as an individual skater on Sunday the 12th, with all funds raised going directly to Power Through Sport to support our programmes and community work across the North East.

 

It is free to take part, with a recommended fundraising target of £20 per participant.

Add a donation for Power Through Sport CIC

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!