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About this raffle

Slater Cup Raffle For 4Ed 2026

2x Gloucester Rugby Match Tickets
£10

One entry for 2x Gloucester Rugby Match Tickets. TWO TICKETS TO

A GLOUCESTER RUGBY HOME

GAME OF CHOICE

IN THE 2026-27 SEASON. T's&C's

Strictly not to be resold in any capacity.

Availability of first choice fixture cannot be guaranteed.

Signed Gloucester Rugby Shirt
£5
Sensse Pro LED Face Mask
£2

5x multi award winning, best selling mask for glowing skin. “Secret weapon” to luminous, glowing skin. Featuring 270 precision-engineered LEDs, 4 colour modes (RED, BLUE, AMBER, PURPLE+NIR) and a fully flexible, comfortable full face lift for effortlessly addressing 10+ concerns.

The Good Bad The Rugby Signed Bottle of Gin
£2

The Good Bad The Rugby Signed Bottle of Gin 70cl Bottle of Blackeye Gin signed by James Haskell, Mike Tyndall & Alex Payne.

Signed Book “The Good, The Bad and Rugby”
£2

Signed Book “The Good, The Bad and Rugby”

signed by James Haskell, Mike Tyndall & Alex Payne.

Bottle of Bells Whisky
£2
Super Mario Toy
£1
Super Mario Light
£1
JLab Noise Cancelling Headphones
£1
JLab Bluetooth Headphones
£1
Warrior Protein Bar Selection Box
£1

Warrior Crunch 12 Protwin Bar Variety Box

Featuring flavours birthday cake, white chocolate mocha, peanut butter cup, milk chocolate coconut, raspberry lemon cheese and raspberry dark chocolate.

Rock Face Toiletries Bundle
£1
Beard Oil & Balm Kit
£1
Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
£5
Bottle of Whisky
£2
Bottle of Rum
£2
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