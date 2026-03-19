Slater Cup Raffle For 4Ed 2026

About this raffle
One entry for 2x Gloucester Rugby Match Tickets. TWO TICKETS TO
A GLOUCESTER RUGBY HOME
GAME OF CHOICE
IN THE 2026-27 SEASON. T's&C's
Strictly not to be resold in any capacity.
Availability of first choice fixture cannot be guaranteed.
5x multi award winning, best selling mask for glowing skin. “Secret weapon” to luminous, glowing skin. Featuring 270 precision-engineered LEDs, 4 colour modes (RED, BLUE, AMBER, PURPLE+NIR) and a fully flexible, comfortable full face lift for effortlessly addressing 10+ concerns.
The Good Bad The Rugby Signed Bottle of Gin 70cl Bottle of Blackeye Gin signed by James Haskell, Mike Tyndall & Alex Payne.
Signed Book “The Good, The Bad and Rugby”
signed by James Haskell, Mike Tyndall & Alex Payne.
Warrior Crunch 12 Protwin Bar Variety Box
Featuring flavours birthday cake, white chocolate mocha, peanut butter cup, milk chocolate coconut, raspberry lemon cheese and raspberry dark chocolate.
£
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