Slow Fashion Runways | Slow Fashion Week 2026

Saturday, 26th September 2026

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Stanley Road Store, 54-55 Market Street, Brighton, BN1 1HH





See your designs or brand showcased at our launch party at Stanley Road Store. Be part of our inclusive runways programme, showcasing upcycled, circular, and forward-thinking fashion from a special selection of local and sustainable fashion brands across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex.





The runway fee includes:

Live showcase of your designs on the runway at the Slow Fashion Week launch party

1-to-1 runway coordination support from Marren Hager

Inclusive community models to walk for your brand and wear your designs

Professional hair and make-up styling (subject to additional fee)

Access to professionally-shot photography and videography

Promotion in our event programme

By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the Runways Terms and Conditions .





The £20 runway fee is applied per look - if you wish to show three looks, please choose three at checkout (i.e., £60). There are a maximum of 5 looks per designers for this event.





The runway fees go towards the costs associated with the venues, DJ, equipment and photography.





If you're an eco-friendly creative or sustainable brand wishing to showcase your products alongside our Sustainable Marketplace, sewing workshops and clothes swap, secure your place on the runway now.

NOTE

Please note, this is a non-refundable deposit and will be used to secure your place on the runway and confirm the number of looks you wish to show. Our Runways Coordinator, Marren Hager, will be in touch for further details and best match you with fellow designers and models.

STYLING

As an optional extra, you can purchase hair and make-up styling for your runway looks. Styling will take place backstage at Brighton Dome, where you will also be able to dress models before they walk the runway.

Please note: all designers are welcome to provide their own hair and make-up styling for their models, but this will need to take place at an external location ahead of the event due to limited space backstage.

SUSTAINABLE MARKET PLACE

If you wish to sell your designs or products alongside appearing on our runways, be sure to book a pitch at our Sustainable Market Place.





TERMS & CONDITIONS

By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the terms set out in the Runways Terms and Conditions . If you need help accessing this document, please email Marren Hager, Runways Coordinator.



