Slow Fashion Runways | Slow Fashion Week 2026

About this shop
Saturday, 26th September 2026
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Stanley Road Store, 54-55 Market Street, Brighton, BN1 1HH
See your designs or brand showcased at our launch party at Stanley Road Store. Be part of our inclusive runways programme, showcasing upcycled, circular, and forward-thinking fashion from a special selection of local and sustainable fashion brands across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex.
The runway fee includes:
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the Runways Terms and Conditions.
The £20 runway fee is applied per look - if you wish to show three looks, please choose three at checkout (i.e., £60). There are a maximum of 5 looks per designers for this event.
The runway fees go towards the costs associated with the venues, DJ, equipment and photography.
If you're an eco-friendly creative or sustainable brand wishing to showcase your products alongside our Sustainable Marketplace, sewing workshops and clothes swap, secure your place on the runway now.
Please note, this is a non-refundable deposit and will be used to secure your place on the runway and confirm the number of looks you wish to show. Our Runways Coordinator, Marren Hager, will be in touch for further details and best match you with fellow designers and models.
As an optional extra, you can purchase hair and make-up styling for your runway looks. Styling will take place backstage at Brighton Dome, where you will also be able to dress models before they walk the runway.
Please note: all designers are welcome to provide their own hair and make-up styling for their models, but this will need to take place at an external location ahead of the event due to limited space backstage.
If you wish to sell your designs or products alongside appearing on our runways, be sure to book a pitch at our Sustainable Market Place.
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the terms set out in the Runways Terms and Conditions. If you need help accessing this document, please email Marren Hager, Runways Coordinator.
Saturday, 26th September 2026
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Stanley Road Store, 54-55 Market Street, Brighton, BN1 1HH
Elevate your designs or brand on our runways with professional hair and make-up styling. This is an optional extra, available with or after the purchase of the corresponding runway fee.
By purchasing Hair & Makeup Styling, you'll receive:
Please note: all designers are welcome to provide their own hair and make-up styling for their models, but this will need to take place at an external location ahead of the event due to limited space backstage.
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the Runways Terms and Conditions.
The £15 styling fee is applied per look - if you have booked 3 looks to show on our runway and wish to have professional hair and make-up done for each, please choose 3 at checkout (i.e. £45). Most designers show between 3-5 looks, however we are happy to accept any number of looks you wish to show. The styling fee goes towards the costs associated with venue, hair and make-up artists.
Please note, this is a non-refundable deposit and will be used to secure your place backstage and confirm the number of models you wish to have professional hair and make-up. Our Runways Coordinator, Marren Hager, will be in touch for further details and best match you with hair and make-up artists.
Please make sure you pay the corresponding runway fee for the number of looks you wish to show on our runways. This is £20 per look. The Styling Fee is only valid with a paid Runway Fee.
If you wish to sell your designs or products alongside appearing on our runways, be sure to book a pitch at our Sustainable Market Place.
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the terms set out in the Runways Terms and Conditions. If you need help accessing this document, please email Marren Hager, Runways Coordinator.
Saturday, 26th September 2026
10:00am - 4:30pm
Concert Hall Foyer, Brighton Dome, Church Street, Brighton, BN1 1UE
See your designs or brand showcased on the runway at our headline event at Brighton Dome. Be part of out inclusive runways programme, showcasing upcycled, circular, and forward-thinking fashion from a special selection of local and sustainable fashion brands across Brighton, Hove and East Sussex.
The runway fee includes:
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the Runways Terms and Conditions.
The £20 runway fee is applied per look - if you wish to show three looks, please choose three at checkout (i.e., £60). Most designers show between 3 and 5 looks, however, we are happy to accept any number of looks you wish to show.
The runway fees go towards the costs associated with the venues, DJ, equipment and photography.
If you're an eco-friendly creative or sustainable brand wishing to showcase your products alongside our Sustainable Marketplace, sewing workshops and clothes swap, secure your place on the runway now.
Please note, this is a non-refundable deposit and will be used to secure your place on the runway and confirm the number of looks you wish to show. Our Runways Coordinator, Marren Hager, will be in touch for further details and best match you with fellow designers and models.
As an optional extra, you can purchase hair and make-up styling for your runway looks. Styling will take place backstage at Brighton Dome, where you will also be able to dress models before they walk the runway.
Please note: all designers are welcome to provide their own hair and make-up styling for their models, but this will need to take place at an external location ahead of the event due to limited space backstage.
If you wish to sell your designs or products alongside appearing on our runways, be sure to book a pitch at our Sustainable Market Place.
All runways will take place in the Concert Hall Foyer on the Ground Floor of the Brighton Dome Concert Hall Foyer, which is wheelchair accessible. The backstage area is not wheelchair accessible, however provisions can be made for access purposes. For more information, please refer to the Brighton Dome Access page. If you require additional support in relation to this event, please get in touch at [email protected].
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the terms set out in the Runways Terms and Conditions. If you need help accessing this document, please email Marren Hager, Runways Coordinator.
Saturday, 26th September 2026
10:00am - 4:30pm
Concert Hall Foyer, Brighton Dome, Church Street, Brighton, BN1 1UE
Elevate your designs or brand on our runways with professional hair and make-up styling. This is an optional extra, available with or after purchase of the corresponding runway fee.
By purchasing Hair & Makeup Styling, you'll receive:
Please note: all designers are welcome to provide their own hair and make-up styling for their models, but this will need to take place at an external location ahead of the event due to limited space backstage.
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the Runways Terms and Conditions.
The £15 styling fee is applied per look - if you have booked 3 looks to show on our runway and wish to have professional hair and make-up done for each, please choose 3 at checkout (i.e. £45). Most designers show between 3-5 looks, however we are happy to accept any number of looks you wish to show. The styling fee goes towards the costs associated with venue, hair and make-up artists.
Please note, this is a non-refundable deposit and will be used to secure your place backstage and confirm the number of models you wish to have professional hair and make-up. Our Runways Coordinator, Marren Hager, will be in touch for further details and best match you with hair and make-up artists.
Please make sure you pay the corresponding runway fee for the number of looks you wish to show on our runways. This is £20 per look. The Styling Fee is only valid with a paid Runway Fee.
If you wish to sell your designs or products alongside appearing on our runways, be sure to book a pitch at our Sustainable Market Place.
All runways will take place in the Concert Hall Foyer on the Ground Floor of the Brighton Dome Concert Hall Foyer, which is wheelchair accessible. The backstage area is not wheelchair accessible, however provisions can be made for access purposes. For more information, please refer to the Brighton Dome Access page. If you require additional support in relation to this event, please get in touch at [email protected].
By purchasing a Runway Fee, you confirm you have read and agree to the terms set out in the Runways Terms and Conditions. If you need help accessing this document, please email Marren Hager, Runways Coordinator.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!