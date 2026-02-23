SNUG's Charity Mothers Day Auction

Hosted by
RRP £190
Using two interlocking shapes to symbolise the eternal bond between mother and child, siblings, life-long friends or even lovers, the Offspring necklace is beautiful to look at and at the same time imbued with a strong emotional charge.
Designed by Jacqueline Rabun, the Offspring collection tells a clear story about the power of love and the joy of caring. Expressive, powerful but at all times exquisite, the jewellery is destined to be passed down throughout generations.
Beautifully crafted from sterling silver, the pendant hangs from a fine silver chain that can be adjusted in length.
Brand
Georg Jensen
Collection
Offspring
Model Number
10012310
Precious Metal
Sterling silver
Measurements
H: 12.8 mm / 0.5 inches. W: 10.1 mm / 0.4 inches. 45 cm anchor chain.
Gemstone
n/a
Michael Spiers Reference
2101748
