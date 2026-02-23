SNUG's Charity Mothers Day Auction

RRP £190



Using two interlocking shapes to symbolise the eternal bond between mother and child, siblings, life-long friends or even lovers, the Offspring necklace is beautiful to look at and at the same time imbued with a strong emotional charge.

Designed by Jacqueline Rabun, the Offspring collection tells a clear story about the power of love and the joy of caring. Expressive, powerful but at all times exquisite, the jewellery is destined to be passed down throughout generations.

Beautifully crafted from sterling silver, the pendant hangs from a fine silver chain that can be adjusted in length.

Product Specification

Brand

Georg Jensen

Collection

Offspring

Model Number

10012310

Precious Metal

Sterling silver

Measurements

H: 12.8 mm / 0.5 inches. W: 10.1 mm / 0.4 inches. 45 cm anchor chain.

Gemstone

n/a

Michael Spiers Reference

2101748