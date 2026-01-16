Upward Mobility Ltd

Hosted by

Upward Mobility Ltd

About this event

Social Kitchen

15 Links Pl

Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7EZ, UK

5 Week Block Sessional
£50

10 left!

The Social Kitchen

The Social Kitchen is a relaxed evening cooking group where students come together to prepare simple meals, share food, and spend time socialising in a supportive environment.

Each session focuses on building practical cooking skills, confidence, and independence, while enjoying a shared meal with others. Activities are designed to be inclusive, hands-on, and fun.

The group is open to all students. Home support workers are welcome to attend with participants who need additional support. Where required, Upmo may be able to provide a Support Worker at an additional cost (subject to availability).

Session details:

  • Weekly evening sessions
  • Small group setting
  • Guided by experienced staff
  • No prior cooking experience required

Spaces are limited and booking in advance is required.

Single Session Ticket
£10

10 left!

Single Session Ticket.

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