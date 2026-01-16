About this event
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The Social Kitchen is a relaxed evening cooking group where students come together to prepare simple meals, share food, and spend time socialising in a supportive environment.
Each session focuses on building practical cooking skills, confidence, and independence, while enjoying a shared meal with others. Activities are designed to be inclusive, hands-on, and fun.
The group is open to all students. Home support workers are welcome to attend with participants who need additional support. Where required, Upmo may be able to provide a Support Worker at an additional cost (subject to availability).
Session details:
Spaces are limited and booking in advance is required.
10 left!
Single Session Ticket.
£
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