Solihull Moors Foundation Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Jon Bon Jovi is back with the band for 2026 - September Wembley! This is your chance to grab 2 tickets to the sell out UK leg of the tour.
Starting bid
2 seats in Jerrom’s next season - full hospitality plus directors box seats. Every league home match with 3 course meal and full time hospitality. Interviews with players and the manager. Coupled with the best seats in the house to watch the Moors!
Starting bid
3 weeks for 2 children to attend the Foundation Holiday camps over February half term, Summer Holidays and October half term. Children aged 4–16 and includes:
Starting bid
How does it feel to run a football team? Feel the heat, feel the strain, feel the pressure! This package includes a day at the training ground shadowing the team that make it happen. This would include the 1st team coaching team and seeing 1st hand what it takes to put a training session together.
Starting bid
This disc comes with a quality gold aluminium frame and an engraved plaque which states the limited edition number.
Starting bid
A real Moors collection piece! The FA Trophy Runners up medal from 2023-4 season. Have a piece of history and be part of the Moors road to Wembley!
Starting bid
A signed 25/26 season shirt by the whole squad. A collectors item for any Moors fan.
Starting bid
Your very own match day ball which has been signed by the Moors players - is it too precious to have a kick around in the park with? Only you can decide that!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!