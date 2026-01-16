Hosted by

Solihull Moors Foundation

Solihull Moors Foundation Silent Auction

Damson Pkwy, Solihull, UK

2 x Bon Jovi Tickets @Wembley Stadium 4th September 2026 item
2 x Bon Jovi Tickets @Wembley Stadium 4th September 2026
£200

Starting bid

Jon Bon Jovi is back with the band for 2026 - September Wembley! This is your chance to grab 2 tickets to the sell out UK leg of the tour.

Solihull Moors Season Hospitality 26/27 item
Solihull Moors Season Hospitality 26/27
£3,000

Starting bid

2 seats in Jerrom’s next season - full hospitality plus directors box seats. Every league home match with 3 course meal and full time hospitality. Interviews with players and the manager. Coupled with the best seats in the house to watch the Moors!

Holiday Camp 3 weeks for 2 children item
Holiday Camp 3 weeks for 2 children
£400

Starting bid

3 weeks for 2 children to attend the Foundation Holiday camps over February half term, Summer Holidays and October half term. Children aged 4–16 and includes:

  • Multi-sports sessions
  • Arts and crafts
  • A supportive and welcoming environment
‘Gaffer’ for the day
£1,500

Starting bid

How does it feel to run a football team? Feel the heat, feel the strain, feel the pressure! This package includes a day at the training ground shadowing the team that make it happen. This would include the 1st team coaching team and seeing 1st hand what it takes to put a training session together.

Elvis Gold Plated Disc item
Elvis Gold Plated Disc
£160

Starting bid

This disc comes with a quality gold aluminium frame and an engraved plaque which states the limited edition number.

FA Challenge Trophy Moors Medal 23/34
£200

Starting bid

A real Moors collection piece! The FA Trophy Runners up medal from 2023-4 season. Have a piece of history and be part of the Moors road to Wembley!

Signed Solihull Moors 25/26 season shirt
£100

Starting bid

A signed 25/26 season shirt by the whole squad. A collectors item for any Moors fan.

Match day ball - signed by the Moors Men's 1st team
£50

Starting bid

Your very own match day ball which has been signed by the Moors players - is it too precious to have a kick around in the park with? Only you can decide that!

