Hosted by

St James's C of E Primary School PTFA

About this event

'Someone Special' Celebrations

Kingsway

Stourbridge DY8 4RU, UK

A Gift for 'Someone Special'
£3.50

Choose from a selection of gifts for mums, mamas, nana's, grandmas, carers or someone special that children want to show their love and thanks to.


Gifts will be wrapped with a gift tag.

Box of 6 'Mother's Day' Cupcakes
£8

Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes with seasonal decoration.


Please contact us for ingredients and allergens.


Orders to be collected at on Friday 13th March, 3:30 pm, top playground

Chocolate Brownie Slab (serves 8-10)
£10

Please contact us for ingredients and allergens.


Orders to be collected at on Friday 13th March, 3:30 pm, top playground

Add a donation for St James's C of E Primary School PTFA

£

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