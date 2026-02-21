'Someone Special' Celebrations

About this event
Choose from a selection of gifts for mums, mamas, nana's, grandmas, carers or someone special that children want to show their love and thanks to.
Gifts will be wrapped with a gift tag.
Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes with seasonal decoration.
Please contact us for ingredients and allergens.
Orders to be collected at on Friday 13th March, 3:30 pm, top playground
Please contact us for ingredients and allergens.
Orders to be collected at on Friday 13th March, 3:30 pm, top playground
£
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