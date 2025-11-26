Somerstock 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket entitles the holder entrance to Somerstock on Friday evening 10th July and Saturday 11th July.
This ticket entitles the holder entrance to Somerstock on Saturday 11th July only.
The ticket holder must be in full time further or higher education.
This ticket entitles the holder entrance to Somerstock on Saturday 11th July.
Please note that anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a ticket holding adult.
This ticket entitles the holder entrance to Somerstock on Saturday 11th July.
This ticket entitles the holder entrance to Somerstock on Friday evening 10th July and Saturday 11th July.
Please note that anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a ticket holding adult. Children under 12 go FREE but will each child will need to have one of these free child tickets.
This ticket entitles two adults and two children (aged 12-16) to Somerstock on Friday evening 10th July and Saturday 11th July.
Children under 12 go FREE but will need to download a free child ticket.
This ticket entitles two adults and two children (aged 12-16) to Somerstock on Saturday 11th July.
Children under 12 go FREE but will need to download a free child ticket.
This ticket entitles the bearer to park one vehicle at Somerstock 2025. Parking tickets are valid for Friday 10th and Saturday 11th July.
All vehicles must be removed from the festival site by 10am on Sunday morning.
If not leaving vehicle overnight, gates close at 11.30pm. (Cars cannot be removed between 11.30pm on Friday and 9.00am on Saturday)
This camping ticket will permit one vehicle with tent for the duration of the festival.
The camping area will open at 3pm on Friday 10th July
Vehicles and tents must vacate by 10am on Sunday 12th July.
This camping ticket will permit one campervan less than 6m in length for the duration of the festival.
The camping area will open at 3pm on Friday 10th July
Vehicles and tents must vacate by 10am on Sunday 12th July.
This camping ticket will permit one campervan less over 6m in length for the duration of the festival.
The camping area will open at 3pm on Friday 10th July
Vehicles and tents must vacate by 10am on Sunday 12th July.
Please Note: There is a 3.5 tonne weight limit for campervans on the field. Vehicles above this weight will be parked on the hard standing.
