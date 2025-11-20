Southern Women's Aid Network's Silent Auction

Hosted by
32-36 Upper Tooting Rd, Tooting Bec, London SW17 7PD, UK
Starting bid
The owner of Darjeeling Express and one of our guest speakers has offered a Set meal for 2 at Darjeeling Express.
Darjeeling Express serves home style, regional food cooked by an all female kitchen. All the recipes are family dishes taught by mothers and grandmothers. None of the cooks are professional chefs.
Address: Top floor, Kingly Court, London, W1B 5PW
Starting bid
Claridges Bespoke ritual Massage (90 minutes) for 2 people
In addition to an indulgent 90 minute massage you will have access to the swimming pool, sauna, steam room (both sauna and steam room are gender specific) for an additional 2 hours. Bathrobes, towels and slippers are provided. Just bring your swimwear!
Valid from Nov 9th 2025- Nov 9th 2026
Starting bid
Bulgari is one of the world's leading luxury brands, synonymous with timeless glamour and Italian excellence. Nestled in the sumptuous Knightsbridge neighbourhood, the Bulgari Hotel boasts one of the largest and most exclusive spas in central London, home to the the longest hotel pool in the capital.
Bulgari Bespoke KLORIS Stress Melting Massage and Brunch for 2 at the Bulgari Hotel.
All day access to the gym, swimming pool, vitality pool, sauna and steam room and a relaxing quiet room.
Includes a bespoke stress melting massage.
and brunch at the in house Italian fine dining restaurant Sette. The “Good Life” brunch is 3 courses and includes mocktails.
Starting bid
Holiday Bosnia is a tour operator based in Sarajevo with a branch in London. The company is widely respected as a pioneer in the field of Islamic travel and has been organising package tours of Bosnia for over 16 years as well as other countries in the Balkans region and beyond.
A percentage of the company’s profits goes to zakat and sadaqah initiatives to help the neediest Muslim families and individuals in Bosnia and the Balkans region.
The founder Kamraan Siddiqui has been involved in Bosnia for over 28 years and is recognised as one of the global thought leaders in the Muslim Travel industry. He is in the ‘Islamica 500’ list of 500 most influential personalities in the Islamic Economy today
As a result of its work, Holiday Bosnia has won several prestigious international awards. Including:
• In 2018 and 2019 - won the Dubai – based Global Islamic Economy Award (in the Hospitality & Tourism category)
• In 2023 - Advocate of the year Award for promoting Bosnia as a Muslim travel destination by the Singapore based Halal in Travel Awards
• In 2023 - ‘Muslim friendly tour operator of the year’ by the Singapore based Halal in Travel Awards
• In 2025 came Runners Up in the Travel category for the Islam Channel’s Muslim Business of the Year Awards
• In 2023, 2024 and 2025– won the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award for highest customer satisfaction scores
Flights not included.
5 day 4 nights package for 2, which includes:
• airport pick up/ drop off
• 4 nights ( with breakfast) in a 4 star hotel in the centre of the historic Old Town of Sarajevo
• private vehicle and driver for all days
• private guided tours of Sarajevo, Mostar Konjic and Blagaj and the Olympic Mountains.
Welcome to Sarajevo – Upon arrival at Sarajevo Airport, our guide will meet you. Transfer to hotel, rest and refresh then have a short walking tour of Sarajevo’s beautiful Old Town, centred around the 500-year-old Ottoman Marketplace with its unique oriental atmosphere, sweet shops, cafes, and delicious Bosnian food. Explore the Ottoman and Austrian architecture, City Hall, Gazi Husrev-bey Mosque and Clock Tower, Emperor's Mosque, Latin Bridge and other historical places, including the location where Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated – and this was the infamous spark that set off World War 1.
Sarajevo’s stories – Learn about the stories of beauty, tragedy and bravery that makes Sarajevo a special place. Start with the nature park where the Spring of Bosna River emerges amongst stunning greenery, pools, and streams, surrounded pine forests. Take a lovely Horse and Carriage Ride along a beautiful tree lined avenue. Move on to the Tunnel of Hope, which was the miraculous lifeline for the people of Sarajevo under siege for almost 4 years during 1992-95. Proceed to the nearby Trebevic mountain and Sunnyland mountain restaurant for coffee and panorama views of the city. Try the exciting alpine coaster here (optional). Take a cable car ride down.
Herzegovina Tour – depart early for a lovely road trip along the green river valleys to the historic Ottoman city of Mostar. Explore the Old Town and famous Stari Most bridge as well as the Ottoman Market and Koski Mehmet Pasha Mosque. Learn about the struggles of the Muslims here during the 1992-925 war. visit the Skybridge on a mountain with great views. Try the exciting zipline (separate fee). Then travel to Blagaj with a 450-year-old Sufi Taqiyya by the river Buna. Enjoy delicious roast lamb or grilled fish at the riverside restaurants.
Starting bid
Malaysian restaurant in Chelsea serving Halal food
Combining eclectic flavours and spices — the finest that Asia can offer. Many of our dishes represent what is known as Malaysian Cuisine, supplemented with speciality dishes from other parts of Asia.
Malaysian Cuisine is known as a fusion of the best of Asia. Our restaurant pays homage to the Malaysian spirit of openness, innovation and 'mix and match' to create amazing culinary experiences. As an extension to our highly popular restaurant in Oxford, Zheng Chelsea brings in what we do best to London - delicious food, excellent service and cosy ambiance.
Starting bid
Greens Steel - 2 baskets containing a selection of insulated cups and bottles for Him and Her.
Greens Steel has an ambitious goal to protect the earth by minimizing waste, reusing where possible, and removing potential toxins from our homes. Our aim is to create an impact and reduce the world’s carbon footprint by offering a competitive alternative to single use plastics.
All of our products are environmentally friendly and contain no BPA, so you can buy from us with the peace of mind that you’re looking after your family’s health and wellbeing.
Our products have a lifetime warranty, because we only offer products that last. By developing durable, multi-use drinkware, we are doing our best to minimize our environmental impact and by buying from us, you are too.
Starting bid
We blend luxury and tradition, offering rich, captivating fragrances that leave a lasting impression. Each scent is crafted with the finest ingredients, creating a perfect balance of elegance and warmth. Immerse yourself in a world of sophistication with every spray.
Starting bid
The Bettys Indulgence Hamper
At SWAN, we believe that moments of comfort and joy are essential — especially amid life’s challenges. That’s why we’ve selected this exquisite hamper from Bettys, the renowned Yorkshire tea-room and confectionery house, to bring you (or someone you care for) a pause from the rush.
Why Bettys?
Founded in 1919 by Swiss-trained confectioner Frederick Belmont (born Fritz Bützer), Bettys has long blended Swiss-chocolate tradition with Yorkshire hospitality. ￼
From its first café in Harrogate to its iconic Art Deco branch in York, Bettys has built a legacy of quality, elegance and genuine warmth. ￼
Today Bettys remains a family-owned Yorkshire business, committed to craftsmanship and the joy of tea, cake, chocolate and coffee. ￼
What’s inside the hamper
• Chocolate Shortbread Box
• Fruit Clusters
• Bettys Reusable Cup
• Yorkshire Shortbread Box
• Bettys Tea Room Blend (80 tea bags)
• Yorkshire Gingerbread
• Salted Caramel Chocolates
• Yorkshire Tea Fruit Cake
• Bettys Café Classic Blend Ground Coffee (200 g)
• 2 × Milk Chocolate Guineas
Suitable for vegetarians.
A message from SWAN
We hope this hamper offers you more than treats — we hope it offers a moment to breathe, to savour, to reconnect with something simple and joyful. Each sip of Bettys’ tea, each melt-in-your-mouth caramel, each butter-rich biscuit is a small invitation to pause.
Starting bid
Casa Spa offers authentic, signature traditional Hammam rituals to relax, revive, re-energise and restore balance. Our Hammam and ghassoul rituals purify and detoxify, a trusted method that Moroccan women have enjoyed for many years leaving them with glowing skin.
Combine your Hammam ritual with a black soap body scrub to cleanse and exfoliate the skin leaving it hydrated and soft, followed by a rich ghassoul mud mask to draw out toxins and impurities and a gentle massage to soothe weary aching bodies.
You’ll leave our spa feeling relaxed, refreshed and nourished. With our special package options you may visit us as often as you like, to feel balanced and relaxed all the time.
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience at Casa Spa, Edgeware Road, London, with this luxurious Hammam package worth over £200, designed exclusively for ladies. Begin with an application of organic black soap infused with nourishing argan oil to cleanse and soften your skin. This is followed by a full-body scrub with a traditional Kessa mitt to exfoliate and rejuvenate. Next, unwind with a full-body Rhassoul clay mud mask treatment, leaving your skin feeling smooth and refreshed. A 30-minute holistic massage further enhances relaxation, and a cool shower provides the perfect finish to this pampering ritual. Complete your experience with a cup of authentic Moroccan tea.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Rivers of Mercy
Contains a beautiful tartreez jacket handmade by Palestinian women.
Olive oil from Palestine.
Beautiful framed picture of Palestine
Starting bid
Tea & Tranquility Hamper
Sink into serenity with our Tea & Tranquility Hamper - the ultimate companion for quiet moments and cosy nights in. Thoughtfully curated for book lovers and seekers of calm, this luxurious hamper includes a selection of aromatic teas, indulgent biscuits and chocolates, a soft blanket, fluffy socks, and some beautifully chosen books to lose yourself in.
Whether it’s a gift for a friend or a well-deserved treat for yourself, it’s a little box of comfort that says: *pause, unwind, and savour the moment*.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!