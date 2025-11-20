Southern Women's Aid Network's Silent Auction

www.holidaybosnia.com





Holiday Bosnia is a tour operator based in Sarajevo with a branch in London. The company is widely respected as a pioneer in the field of Islamic travel and has been organising package tours of Bosnia for over 16 years as well as other countries in the Balkans region and beyond.

A percentage of the company’s profits goes to zakat and sadaqah initiatives to help the neediest Muslim families and individuals in Bosnia and the Balkans region.

The founder Kamraan Siddiqui has been involved in Bosnia for over 28 years and is recognised as one of the global thought leaders in the Muslim Travel industry. He is in the ‘Islamica 500’ list of 500 most influential personalities in the Islamic Economy today

As a result of its work, Holiday Bosnia has won several prestigious international awards. Including:

• In 2018 and 2019 - won the Dubai – based Global Islamic Economy Award (in the Hospitality & Tourism category)

• In 2023 - Advocate of the year Award for promoting Bosnia as a Muslim travel destination by the Singapore based Halal in Travel Awards

• In 2023 - ‘Muslim friendly tour operator of the year’ by the Singapore based Halal in Travel Awards

• In 2025 came Runners Up in the Travel category for the Islam Channel’s Muslim Business of the Year Awards

• In 2023, 2024 and 2025– won the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice Award for highest customer satisfaction scores





Flights not included.





5 day 4 nights package for 2, which includes:

•⁠ ⁠airport pick up/ drop off

•⁠ ⁠⁠4 nights ( with breakfast) in a 4 star hotel in the centre of the historic Old Town of Sarajevo

•⁠ ⁠⁠private vehicle and driver for all days

•⁠ ⁠private guided tours of Sarajevo, Mostar Konjic and Blagaj and the Olympic Mountains.





Welcome to Sarajevo – Upon arrival at Sarajevo Airport, our guide will meet you. Transfer to hotel, rest and refresh then have a short walking tour of Sarajevo’s beautiful Old Town, centred around the 500-year-old Ottoman Marketplace with its unique oriental atmosphere, sweet shops, cafes, and delicious Bosnian food. Explore the Ottoman and Austrian architecture, City Hall, Gazi Husrev-bey Mosque and Clock Tower, Emperor's Mosque, Latin Bridge and other historical places, including the location where Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated – and this was the infamous spark that set off World War 1.

Sarajevo’s stories – Learn about the stories of beauty, tragedy and bravery that makes Sarajevo a special place. Start with the nature park where the Spring of Bosna River emerges amongst stunning greenery, pools, and streams, surrounded pine forests. Take a lovely Horse and Carriage Ride along a beautiful tree lined avenue. Move on to the Tunnel of Hope, which was the miraculous lifeline for the people of Sarajevo under siege for almost 4 years during 1992-95. Proceed to the nearby Trebevic mountain and Sunnyland mountain restaurant for coffee and panorama views of the city. Try the exciting alpine coaster here (optional). Take a cable car ride down.

Herzegovina Tour – depart early for a lovely road trip along the green river valleys to the historic Ottoman city of Mostar. Explore the Old Town and famous Stari Most bridge as well as the Ottoman Market and Koski Mehmet Pasha Mosque. Learn about the struggles of the Muslims here during the 1992-925 war. visit the Skybridge on a mountain with great views. Try the exciting zipline (separate fee). Then travel to Blagaj with a 450-year-old Sufi Taqiyya by the river Buna. Enjoy delicious roast lamb or grilled fish at the riverside restaurants.