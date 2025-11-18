Sparkle's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Framed watercolour painted by our very own young people.
Size = 19cm high x 28cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Canvas print painted by our very own young people.
Size = 39cm high x 26.5cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed drawing by our very own young people.
Size = 22cm high x 31cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed watercolour painted by our very own young people.
Size = 40cm high x 30cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed drawing by our very own young people.
Size = 19cm high x 28cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed print by our very own young people. (The green frame is not shown in image but will be included).
Size = 22cm high x 31cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed painting direct from Cuba! There is some damage to the print but this only makes the originality of the artwork!
Size = 40cm high x 50cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed painting by our very own young people.
Size = 30cm high x 40cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed print by our very own young people. (The green frame is not shown in image but will be included).
Size = 22cm high x 31cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Framed watercolour painted by our very own young people.
Size = 40cm high x 30cm wide.
All monies for this purchase will pay the artists directly for their skills, time and dedication.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Get one of our very own Sparkle Sheffield mugs!
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Get one of our very own Sparkle Sheffield pens! These are black ink.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Our communication packs include...
All laminated and in a plastic wallet.
Published by our very own Angel Dusauzay!
The Awesome Autistic Girl’s Guide to Life is your go-to workbook if you’re an autistic teen girl who wants to feel more confident, calm, and 100% yourself. Created by 14 year old Angel Dusauzay who is Autistic.
Angel created the workbook after realising there was nothing out there made for girls like her.
Designed for autistic teenage girls, the workbook is packed with real-life strategies, sensory-friendly tips, affirmations, and creative activities that help young people embrace who they are—without apology. From managing emotions and understanding the menstrual cycle, to building confidence and creating DIY calm kits, The Awesome Autistic Girl’s Guide to Life offers practical support and joyful self-discovery.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Published by our very own Angel Dusauzay!
The Brilliant Autistic Boy’s Guide to Life is a fun, practical, and empowering workbook for autistic boys aged 7–14. Packed with confidence-boosting affirmations, sensory tools, easy recipes, puzzles, and real-life strategies, this guide helps boys feel calm, proud, and confident in who they are. From friendships to feelings, puberty to school life it’s all covered in a voice that truly gets it.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Published by our very own Angel Dusauzay!
What if every child no matter how they express themselves felt truly welcomed, accepted, and loved, just as they are?
In ‘Loved Just As You Are’, 14-year-old autistic advocate and author Angel Dusauzay delivers a heartfelt and eye-opening message to faith communities, families, and educators everywhere. Inspired by a real family experience when her little brother, Jayden, was excluded from church because of his excitement as an Autistic Child. Angel challenges outdated attitudes and calls for greater understanding, compassion, and inclusion.
Written under the supervision of her mother, Liesje Dusauzay (Founder and CEO of Sparkle Sheffield, Autism Union, and Universal Alert), this powerful book draws on Angel’s lived experiences with her two autistic brothers and her own journey as a young advocate. With honesty, courage, and hope, Angel invites readers to see the beauty in every child’s differences, and to create spaces where all are welcomed especially in places of faith.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Detective Parents/Carer's - A Beginner's Guide to Gathering Evidence book by our very own Liesje Dusauzay!
Are you navigating the journey of seeking an autism diagnosis for your child? And you don't know where to start? Do you feel overwhelmed, unsure where to start, or exhausted by the endless paperwork, appointments, and waiting lists? You are not alone.
his Parent/Carer’s Guide to Gathering Evidence for an Autism Diagnosis is the essential companion you need. Written by Liesje Dusauzay, an award-winning advocate and mother of four (three of whom are autistic), this workbook is designed to empower parents and carers with practical tools, checklists, and expert guidance to effectively document and present crucial evidence for their child's autism diagnosis.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Autism & Neurodiversity Observation Log: A Parent’s Evidence Journal for Assessments & Support book by our very own Liesje Dusauzay!
Navigating the autism or neurodiversity assessment process can feel overwhelming, but you are not alone. This Observation & Evidence Log is designed to support, encourage, and empower parents by providing a structured way to document key behaviours, strengths, and challenges.
With dedicated sections for tracking behaviours, sensory responses, communication patterns, and professional interactions, this journal helps you build a clear, organised record to support assessments, school accommodations, and specialist interventions. Gain confidence in advocating for your child’s needs with this essential tool for parents.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
Autism & Neurodiversity incident Log: A Parent’s Essential Record for Advocacy & Support book by our very own Liesje Dusauzay!
Caring for a child with autism or neurodiverse needs can involve unexpected accidents and incidents, making accurate documentation crucial. This Accident Evidence Log provides parents with an organised, user-friendly framework to record the details of mishaps—whether at home, school, or in the community—so you can identify patterns, triggers, and ongoing concerns. By gathering this vital information, you’ll be empowered with clear evidence to support professional assessments, advocate for proper interventions, and help ensure your child’s unique needs are met. With dedicated sections for dates, locations, observations, and follow-up actions, this log is an essential companion for parents seeking comprehensive support.
Free collection from Sparkle Sheffield HQ (S2 3QE) or postage available at cost.
This book is unique it is not like any other book you will have read. it is not very traditional in its content or format and is based on true life events. A gem in a sea of books available on amazon today. A powerful book about never giving up and not letting your past or what others say about you define your life or your future! It will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions and feelings. You will see the life lessons learned along the way.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!