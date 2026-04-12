Palestine Fundraising Raffle

Prizes include: £150 Hamper from Stanley Road Store / Hushbeats Silent disco for 15 people / Infinity Foods Hamper / Friends of Fringe membership (£50) / Brighton Zipwire for 2 / Tilt at Fiveways voucher / Melissa's at Fiveways treat for 2 / Preloved of Brighton voucher / Soul Sisters Podiatry voucher / Goodies from Wigwam Toy Shop / Old Vicarage B&B in Moylegrove West Wales stay / Wash cut and dry at Milos hairdressers / Original acrylics painting from a local Brighton artist / Bow Wow at Fiveways gift / Store at Fiveways voucher/ Fiveways Beauty Rooms voucher / 2 x day pass for Paradise Park / Lunch for 2 at Sunbirds Deli / Druscillas Park – free kids passes / Massage from Natasha Naylor / Revolting Threads apparel / Boulder Brighton climbing voucher / And much more!....