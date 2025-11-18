Spec Ops Auction

Discover the Ultimate Live Music Experience!



Step into The Brook – Southampton’s legendary independent music venue, rocking since 1994! Known across the South of England as a top destination for unforgettable nights, The Brook is all about YOU – the audience. From electrifying tribute acts to iconic heritage bands and world-class performers, our stage is always alive with incredible talent and energy.





This £30 Gift Token is your ticket to an amazing night out! Use it towards any show and immerse yourself in the magic of live music. Don’t miss out – your pass to unforgettable memories expires 31 December 2026.