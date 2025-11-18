Spec Ops Auction

Hosted by
Discover the Ultimate Live Music Experience!
Step into The Brook – Southampton’s legendary independent music venue, rocking since 1994! Known across the South of England as a top destination for unforgettable nights, The Brook is all about YOU – the audience. From electrifying tribute acts to iconic heritage bands and world-class performers, our stage is always alive with incredible talent and energy.
This £30 Gift Token is your ticket to an amazing night out! Use it towards any show and immerse yourself in the magic of live music. Don’t miss out – your pass to unforgettable memories expires 31 December 2026.
Step back in time and uncover the fascinating story of the Royal Military Police!
Enjoy a complimentary, curated tour and talk at the historic Southwick House and the RMP Museum—an unforgettable experience for up to five guests.
This special opportunity is brought to you by the Royal Military Police Museum and RHQ RMP.
To reserve your dedicated tour and talk, simply email: [email protected].
Think Village is just a comfy bed and a great shower? Think again!
We’re more than some of the best-value hotels in the UK—we’re your all-in-one destination for fun, fitness, and fabulous food.
Under one roof, you’ll discover:
✅ Delicious dining and vibrant bars
✅ A state-of-the-art gym and pool
✅ Tribute nights and unforgettable celebrations
✅ Stylish shared workspaces
✅ Extensive meeting and event facilities
Whether you’re here for business or leisure, at Village you really can have it all.
Explore our hotels across the UK and book direct for the best value!
Voucher valid until 23/10/2026 – don’t miss out!
Dive into an unforgettable adventure at Portsmouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium!
Perched above the stunning Solent, this is your chance to explore the wonders of the deep without getting wet.
Journey from the mysteries of British waters to the dazzling beauty of a tropical coral reef, with over 40 incredible displays to discover. At the heart of it all? A giant tropical reef tank, home to hundreds of vibrant reef fish.
Stroll through the underwater walk-through tunnel and experience life from the sea bed—up close and personal!
And when the sun’s shining, families can relax and play in the outdoor area and splash pool for even more fun.
🎟 Tickets valid until 01/12/2026 – don’t miss your chance to explore!
Ready to climb, challenge, and conquer?
Welcome to Red Spider, the ultimate bouldering destination! Since opening in 2015, we’ve been evolving to bring you the best climbing experience in the South. Just minutes from J11 of the M27, we’re perfectly placed for Portsmouth, Southampton, and beyond.
With over 1,200m² of climbing space, we cater to everyone—from beginners to seasoned pros, kids to adults. Plus, we’ve got everything you need under one roof:
✅ A cozy café and fully stocked shop
✅ Dedicated training zone and changing rooms
✅ Routes set by some of the biggest names in the industry.
Whether you’re here to train, play, or push your limits, Red Spider is where the adventure begins!
Voucher valid until 31/03/2026 – don’t miss out! (Child Tickets)
Get ready for the ultimate cricket showdown!
The Metro Bank One Day Cup brings you the thrill of cricket’s original 50-over competition—a perfect blend of strategy, skill, and high-energy action.
This format combines the tactical depth of the longer game with the fast-paced excitement of T20, making every match a must-watch.
Plus, it’s your chance to see Hampshire’s rising stars in action, as the tournament opens doors for the next generation of talent.
Don’t miss out on the drama, the big hits, and the future of cricket—all in one incredible competition!
✨ Exciting Opportunity for Drinks Enthusiasts! ✨
A rare chance to get your hands on a beautifully curated selection of standout spirits and wine—perfect for collectors, entertainers, or anyone who appreciates exceptional flavour.
🍐 Pear Drop Gin
A delightfully nostalgic gin bursting with sweet, juicy pear-drop notes. Smooth, vibrant, and playful—this bottle brings a touch of childhood candy-shop charm to any cocktail.
🍓 The Liquorist Small Batch Raspberry Ripple Gin
Crafted in limited batches, this unique gin delivers rich waves of ripe raspberry balanced with silky vanilla. It’s indulgent, eye-catching, and a showstopper for summer serves.
🍷 Kylie Minogue Vin de Provence Rosé
A beautifully pale, elegant rosé from the sun-soaked vineyards of Provence. Crisp, refreshing, and effortlessly stylish—just like the icon behind it. Perfect for sipping, celebrating, or gifting.
🥃 Pusser’s Rum
A legendary spirit with a rich naval heritage, Pusser’s Rum is bold, full-bodied, and brimming with deep molasses and spice notes. It’s the authentic taste of adventure—perfect for classic cocktails or sipping neat like a true sailor.
🍇 Pelješac Red Wine
Straight from Croatia’s stunning Pelješac Peninsula, this red wine is a hidden gem. Velvety, robust, and layered with dark fruit and earthy undertones, it’s a sophisticated pour that pairs beautifully with hearty dishes or quiet evenings.
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to purchase a standout selection of premium bottles—ideal for collectors or to elevate your next gathering.
Indulge in a truly irresistible opportunity to transform your senses with a collection of exquisite delights:
A richly scented mulled wine candle that fills the room with warm, spiced enchantment; a velvety peony blush hand cream that wraps your skin in soft, floral elegance; and a Tisserand aromatherapy sleep roller ball crafted to guide you gently into deep, restorative calm.
But that’s just the beginning—discover even more sensory treasures with a mandarin & lime scented candle for a burst of zesty freshness, a stylish green ceramic plant pot to bring nature’s serenity into your space, and a plush inflatable pillow for ultimate comfort wherever you go.
Elevate your bathing ritual with Cussons Creations Marshmallow Skies Bath Soak, a dreamy infusion that cocoons you in sweet serenity; a playful Toaster bath bomb for a splash of fun and fizz; and Lacura’s Coffee & Coconut Body Scrub, a luxurious blend that polishes and nourishes your skin to silky perfection.
Together, these indulgent pieces create a dramatic sensory journey—one that brings comfort, beauty, and tranquillity to every moment.
Whether you’re seeking the perfect gift or a well-deserved personal treat, this captivating collection promises to elevate your everyday rituals into something extraordinary.
Discover an exciting opportunity to indulge in a luxurious collection of Ted Baker cosmetic bath items, perfect for elevating any self-care routine.
This extensive selection features everything from rich, nourishing oil crèmes that leave skin feeling silky smooth to beautifully fragranced bath foams designed to create a pampering, spa-like experience at home.
With Ted Baker’s signature blend of elegance, quality, and irresistible scents, this range offers something special for every preference.
Whether you’re treating yourself or searching for a thoughtful gift, this is the perfect chance to enjoy premium bath essentials at an exceptional value.
Step into a world where dreams come alive!
Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic – an enchanting experience for the whole family.
Join Belle on her adventure through the Beast’s enchanted castle, sail across the ocean with Moana and Maui on a daring quest, and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart.
Feel the power of Anna’s love as she journeys to save Elsa, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn chase their dreams under the lantern-lit sky.
Celebrate courage, love, and adventure in a spectacular show that brings your favorite Disney stories to life—on ice!
🎟 This voucher includes 4 tickets
📅 Date: 12 March 2026
🕑 Time: 14:30
📍 Venue: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Don’t miss this magical experience!
Get ready to feel the heat—Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is back in 2026 with Glow-N-Fire!
The tour that lit up last year returns bigger, brighter, and hotter than ever—with more flames, more glow, and even more jaw-dropping stunts!
Brace yourself for high-octane action, enhanced pyro effects, dazzling lights, and edge-of-your-seat thrills. Cheer on your favorite trucks:
🔥 Mega Wrex™
🔥 Tiger Shark™
🔥 HW 5-Alarm™
🔥 Bone Shaker™
🔥 Bigfoot®
🔥 Skelesaurus™
…plus the all-new Rhinomite™, making its live debut!
And that’s not all—the epic transforming robot is back to wow the crowd, and the Freestyle Motocross Team will defy gravity with insane tricks!
🎟 This voucher includes 4 tickets
📅 Date: 12 April 2026
🕙 Time: 10:00
📍 Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Pamper your pup at Pixie’s Parlour!
We’re all about creating a calm, tailored grooming experience for dogs of every breed and need.
Step into a safe, clean, and caring space where your four-legged friend is treated like royalty.
Our team of qualified, passionate groomers takes every care to ensure your canine companion enjoys the best grooming experience possible.
Because at Pixie’s Parlour, it’s not just grooming—it’s a treat they’ll love!
This festive season, get ready for a magical family adventure!
Theatre Royal Portsmouth invites you to step into the enchanting world of laughter, wonder, and festive fun with the spectacular pantomime Snow White—a truly wicked adventure for all ages!
Join Snow White as she journeys through an enchanted forest filled with magic, mischief, and music galore.
Along the way, you’ll meet the outrageous Nurse Nelly, the hilarious Muddles, the dashing Prince Charming, and the villainous Wicked Queen. And of course, the lovable Magnificent Seven, played by talented local youngsters who are sure to steal the show!
🎟 This voucher includes a Family Ticket for 4 people
📅 Date: Saturday, 3rd January 2026
🕜 Time: 13:30
📍 Venue: Theatre Royal, Portsmouth
Don’t miss this magical pantomime experience—perfect for the whole family!
The Rotary Chronograph isn’t just a watch—it’s a statement of precision and power.
Crafted with bold lines and a sleek stainless-steel case, this timepiece combines classic elegance with modern performance. Its multi-function chronograph dial is a playground for detail lovers, featuring sub-dials that track every second of your adventure.
The luminous hands and markers ensure you’re in control, day or night, while the tachymeter scale whispers speed and sophistication.
Whether you’re timing laps or sealing deals, this watch is your ultimate wingman—rugged, refined, and ready for anything.
Wrap up sophistication this Christmas and make memories that tick forever.
Created with pride for the Tiki Tourist Rugby 7’s team, Hogmoor brings you a taste of adventure with our spiced rum infused with mango, passion fruit, and a hint of almond—a tropical celebration in every sip.
Pair it with our handcrafted artisan chocolates, made with passion and care to deliver pure indulgence. Together, they’re the perfect match for moments worth savoring.
✨ A Glamorous Treat Awaits You! ✨
Step into the world of CND™ – the nail industry’s most innovative brand, leading the way in nail, hand, and foot beauty for over 35 years. Founded in California in 1979, CND™ revolutionized the nail world by introducing Gel Colour and creating the iconic SHELLAC™ Brand, now loved in over 80 countries.
And now, thanks to Sam McNally, a talented nail technician since 2004 and proud graduate of the Creative Nail Design Academy, you can experience this luxury firsthand! Sam is generously donating a professional manicure and gel polish service (worth £30–£45) using only premium CND™ products—because your nails deserve care that enhances, not damages.
Your pampering session includes:
✔ Nail prep for a flawless finish
✔ Gel polish in the colour of your choice
✔ A protective top coat
✔ A soothing manicure
✔ Application of nourishing Solar Oil.
Sam stays ahead of trends through CND™ webinars, so you’ll enjoy the latest techniques and products. With proper care, your gel nails will look stunning for weeks—making this the ultimate beauty boost!
🎁 The Ultimate Adventure & Creativity Gift Set! 🎁
Get ready for hours of fun with this action-packed and imagination-fueled bundle designed to thrill and inspire!
🚗 Speed into excitement with 2 Hot Wheels cars and 1 Matchbox car—perfect for epic races and daring stunts.
🎨 Unleash creativity with 2 sets of 12 vibrant colouring pencils and 3 awesome colouring books—because every little artist deserves a world of colour!
💦 Splash into fun with a cool water pistol for sunny-day adventures and backyard battles.
🧱 Build big dreams with a bag of Mega Blocks containing 60 colourful pieces—ideal for creating towers, castles, and anything their imagination can dream up!
This gift set is a perfect mix of speed, creativity, and play, guaranteed to keep kids entertained for hours.
Whether they’re racing, colouring, splashing, or building, this bundle turns every day into an adventure!
Turn up the heat and elevate your culinary game with this unbeatable gift set—perfect for foodies, grill masters, and flavour fanatics alike! This exclusive silent auction bundle brings together premium BBQ essentials and an award-winning chilli sauce collection for the ultimate taste adventure.
Rule the grill with this sleek, practical trio—crafted for sizzling success! Whether you’re flipping burgers, turning sausages, or serving up smoky perfection, this set is your ticket to BBQ glory. Durable, stylish, and designed for effortless outdoor feasts, it’s a summer essential you’ll never want to put down.
Crush, grind, and release bold flavours like a pro! This heavyweight granite beauty is the secret weapon for fresh herbs, spices, and marinades that take your dishes from good to unforgettable. Rugged, elegant, and built to last—it’s a kitchen classic every home chef needs.
🌶 Ultimate Chilli Connoisseur Gift Set
Four award-winning sauces, each a fiery adventure, brought together in one epic collection:
🎁 Together, these make a dream pairing for anyone who loves great food, unforgettable gatherings, and a serious kick of heat!
From backyard BBQs to gourmet creations, this set is all about flavour, fun, and flair.
“Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable experience!
This £32.50 voucher for Southwick Tea Room is your ticket to pure indulgence.
Enjoy a delightful Afternoon Tea brimming with freshly baked scones, delicate finger sandwiches, and irresistible sweet treats – all served in the charming, cozy atmosphere of Southwick’s beloved tea room.
Don’t miss out on this perfect opportunity to relax, savor, and celebrate the finer things in life!”
Take your family on an unforgettable adventure!
This Family Ticket for the iconic Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is your chance to experience breathtaking views like never before.
Soar 170 metres above the harbour and marvel at stunning panoramas stretching across the city, the coast, and beyond.
With glass skywalk thrills and incredible photo opportunities, this is a day out you simply can’t miss!
🎉 Treat Yourself to an Unmissable Experience! 🎉
Imagine stepping into the warm, welcoming atmosphere of the Golden Lion Pub in Southwick Village, where history meets charm and every bite feels like a celebration.
With this £25 Food Voucher, you’re not just getting a meal—you’re unlocking a culinary adventure packed with flavor, comfort, and a dash of local tradition.
Whether you’re craving a hearty classic, a freshly prepared seasonal dish, or simply want to indulge in something special, this voucher is your golden ticket to great food, great company, and unforgettable moments.
Don’t let this opportunity slip away—make your next visit to the Golden Lion a feast to remember! 🍽✨
Indulge in a trio of irresistible delights with this exclusive bundle!
Sip the smooth, fruit-forward charm of Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo wine, savor the decadent magic of Monty Bojangles Fantastical Truffles, and treat yourself to the warm, spiced perfection of Waitrose Cinnamon Knots.
This is a fun and flavorful experience you won’t want to miss—perfect for gifting or enjoying all to yourself!
Raise a glass to adventure with this ultimate spirits and wine collection!
Discover the smooth sophistication of The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Slight damage to box please see pictures), indulge in the bold elegance of Trivento Malbec Red, refresh with the crisp charm of Trivento Malbec Rosé, and unleash the dark, daring flavor of Kraken Black Spiced Rum infused with Black Cherry.
This is not just a gift set—it’s a celebration in a box! Perfect for connoisseurs, party hosts, or anyone who loves a taste of the extraordinary.
Don’t miss out on this fun and flavorful experience!
Discover the ultimate tea experience—where flavor meets wellness in every sip!
This isn’t just tea; it’s a delicious, ethical, and natural journey that nourishes your body and delights your senses.
Packed with goodness and crafted for those who crave something truly special, good tea is more than a drink—it’s an adventure with endless discoveries.
Don’t miss out on this flavorful opportunity to elevate your tea game!
Double the flavor, double the fun!
This irresistible vodka duo brings you the crisp, classic taste of Smirnoff alongside the smooth, indulgent sweetness of Absolut Vanilla.
Perfect for mixing, shaking, or sipping, this bundle is your ticket to unforgettable cocktails and good times.
Don’t miss out—grab this dynamic pair and let the celebrations begin!
🏌️♂️ Tee Off for an Unforgettable Day! 🏌️♀️
Grab your clubs and three of your favorite golfing buddies because this Complimentary 4 Ball Voucher for Wickham Park Golf Club is your golden ticket to an incredible golfing experience!
Picture this: lush fairways, perfectly manicured greens, and the thrill of friendly competition—all set in the stunning Hampshire countryside.
Whether you’re chasing birdies or just soaking up the views, this is your chance to play like a pro without spending a penny!
Why you can’t miss this opportunity:
✅ FREE round for four players – because golf is better with friends!
✅ Prestigious Wickham Park course – a true gem for golfers of all levels.
✅ Unforgettable memories guaranteed – laughter, camaraderie, and maybe even a hole-in-one!
Valid until: 01/11/2026
Don’t wait—this is your moment to swing big and score an amazing day out!
