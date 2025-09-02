Shrewsbury Rabbit Rescue

Sponsor a Sanctuary Rabbit

Bronze
£5

Renews monthly

You will receive a digital welcome pack which includes a personalised certificate, information about our rescue and your chosen rabbit and a stylish SRR pen in the post

You will also receive a quarterly SRR newsletter and a digital Christmas card

SILVER
£15

Renews monthly

You will receive a digital welcome pack which includes a personalised certificate, information about our rescue and your chosen rabbit. A stylish SRR pen, magnet and window sticker in the post

You will also receive a quarterly SRR newsletter and a digital, birthday and christmas card

GOLD
£20

Renews monthly

You will receive a digital welcome pack which includes a personalised certificate, information about our rescue and your chosen rabbit. A stylish SRR pen, magnet keyring and window sticker in the post

You will also receive a quarterly SRR newsletter and a digital, birthday, easter and christmas card

Bronze Annual
£50

Valid for one year

all the benefits of the monthly bronze sponsorship discounted, ,but paid for a year up front.

Silver Annual
£150

Valid for one year

The same as the monthly silver sponsorship, but paid for a year up front, with the option to renew in 1 years time.

Gold Annual
£200

Valid for one year

The same as the monthly Gold sponsorship, but paid for a year up front, with the option to renew in 1 years time.

