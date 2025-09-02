Sponsor a Sanctuary Rabbit

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
You will receive a digital welcome pack which includes a personalised certificate, information about our rescue and your chosen rabbit and a stylish SRR pen in the post
You will also receive a quarterly SRR newsletter and a digital Christmas card
Renews monthly
You will receive a digital welcome pack which includes a personalised certificate, information about our rescue and your chosen rabbit. A stylish SRR pen, magnet and window sticker in the post
You will also receive a quarterly SRR newsletter and a digital, birthday and christmas card
Renews monthly
You will receive a digital welcome pack which includes a personalised certificate, information about our rescue and your chosen rabbit. A stylish SRR pen, magnet keyring and window sticker in the post
You will also receive a quarterly SRR newsletter and a digital, birthday, easter and christmas card
Valid for one year
all the benefits of the monthly bronze sponsorship discounted, ,but paid for a year up front.
Valid for one year
The same as the monthly silver sponsorship, but paid for a year up front, with the option to renew in 1 years time.
Valid for one year
The same as the monthly Gold sponsorship, but paid for a year up front, with the option to renew in 1 years time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!