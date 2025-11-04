Sporting Lunch 2025 - Silent Auction

Enjoy a 4 ball at Radyr Golf club in Cardiff.





It is the oldest existing golf club in Cardiff. Established in November 1902.





The course is 6,053 yards, par 70 course for men & 5,485 yards par 72 for women and operates all year round.





Laid out by the course designer Harry Colt. The Chairman of the 2010 Ryder Cup described it as “One of Colt’s Little Jewels.





Donated by Sphere Solutions.