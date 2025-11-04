Sporting Lunch 2025 - Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a 4 ball at Radyr Golf club in Cardiff.
It is the oldest existing golf club in Cardiff. Established in November 1902.
The course is 6,053 yards, par 70 course for men & 5,485 yards par 72 for women and operates all year round.
Laid out by the course designer Harry Colt. The Chairman of the 2010 Ryder Cup described it as “One of Colt’s Little Jewels.
Donated by Sphere Solutions.
4 tickets to any game at The Silverlake Stadium this season, plus a signed Spitfires' shirt.
Donated by Day Aggregates Ltd.
At The Jetty (Ocean Village). enjoy champagne and Jetty bites on arrival, followed by a 7-course gastronomic feast, each course complemented by a glass of wine.
This is the Ultimate dining experience sampling the very best The Jetty has to offer.
Donated by K A Watts Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
2 tickets to Saints vs Hull City - 17/01/2026
Enjoy the Staplewood Lounge including food, complimentary bar and the chance to meet ex players and legends.
The lounge is accessible 2 hours prior to kick off and for an hour after the final whistle, padded seats for each half.
Half time dessert and matchday programme.
Donated by 3D Personnel Ltd.
A framed print of iconic golfer Severiano 'Seve' Ballesteros.
Hand drawn originally by local artist Robert Tingey.
Limited Edition - 1 of only 20.
Donated by Bob Flowers.
A wicker full of Fortnum’s wonders.
Gathering together the classics we’re known for and a few fresh discoveries, this hamper is a celebration of all things Fortnum’s. From bottles ready to be uncorked to sweet and savoury delights waiting to be unwrapped, it’s undeniably Fortnum's - and undeniably delicious.
Donated by Collard Group Ltd.
Created by Volvo Group Design, this sophisticated chronograph timepiece, features a sharp dial with the Volvo logo and signature colours in the details of the watch face. Designed in a stainless-steel case, bezel, and brand with a fold-over clasp close.
Charged by direct and ambient light. 44mm watch face, stainless steel, solar charged, 40-meter water resistance
Donated by Volvo / SMT Ltd.
Set in the scenic Hampshire countryside our 6,288-yard Par 72 golf course was designed by the BBC’s late ‘voice of Golf’ Peter Alliss and provides a great test for all abilities.
From elevated tees and tree lined fairways to holes featuring lakes and creeks every hole offers a different challenge.
Old Thorns aims to provide fantastic golf, brilliant hospitality and great memories.
Donated by Brett Aggregates Ltd.
Spend the day at Herb House and choose from a range of 60 minute holistic treatments to calm both the mind and body, designed to help reduce stress, restore balance and leave you feeling refreshed and revived from the inside out.
This Bespoke Spa Day includes:
- Your choice of 60-minute holistic treatment
- Use of Spa Facilities - Unwind in the pools, forest sauna, and steam room, or energise with a workout in the rooftop gym. Soak in the beauty of the New Forest from the roof garden, hydrotherapy pool, or with a peaceful woodland walk.
- Lunch in Raw & Cured, including two dishes and your choice of three fresh juices or hot drinks throughout the day
Donated by Gracelands Ltd.
