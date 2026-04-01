Squaddie Box (CIC)

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Squaddie Box (CIC)

About the memberships

Squaddie Box (CIC)'s Supporter

Military Supporter
£35

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a supporter you are directly helping veterans gain a post box allowing them to gain Surgery registration, help from DWP which in helps them return to work. It also helps us provide training and some essential supplies as required

Civilian Supporter
£40

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a supporter you are directly helping veterans gain a post box allowing them to gain Surgery registration, help from DWP which in helps them return to work. It also helps us provide training and some essential supplies as required

Available until Jun 1
Corporate Supporter
£1,350

Valid until April 23, 2027

As a supporter you are directly helping veterans gain a post box allowing them to gain Surgery registration, help from DWP which in helps them return to work. It also helps us provide training and some essential supplies as required

Strategic Partner
£2,100

Renews monthly

Minimum Strategic Partner for 12 months

  • Multiple pods OR mixed package:
  • 1–3 pods
  • VISP training included
  • Event sponsorship (Suicide Prevention Week)
  • Data insights dashboard access
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