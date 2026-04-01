Squaddie Box (CIC)'s Supporter

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About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
As a supporter you are directly helping veterans gain a post box allowing them to gain Surgery registration, help from DWP which in helps them return to work. It also helps us provide training and some essential supplies as required
Valid until April 23, 2027
As a supporter you are directly helping veterans gain a post box allowing them to gain Surgery registration, help from DWP which in helps them return to work. It also helps us provide training and some essential supplies as required
Valid until April 23, 2027
As a supporter you are directly helping veterans gain a post box allowing them to gain Surgery registration, help from DWP which in helps them return to work. It also helps us provide training and some essential supplies as required
Renews monthly
Minimum Strategic Partner for 12 months
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!