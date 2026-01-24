St Agnes Parishwide Defibrillator Network

Hosted by

St Agnes Parishwide Defibrillator Network

About this event

Sales closed

Limited Time ONLINE AUCTION.

RHS Rosemore Gardens Tickets item
RHS Rosemore Gardens Tickets
£20

Starting bid

Voucher for RHS Garden Rosemoor, Devon (2x Adult, 2xChild - £40.70)

Sponsored by: AFWM.

'Mount Pleasant Eco Park' 2x Gig Tickets & 1x Night Pod stay
£40

Starting bid

'Mount Pleasant Eco Park' 2x Gig Tickets (£28) and 1x Night Pod stay (£60)

(Excluding July & August bookings)

Sponsored by: Mount Pleasant Eco Park.

3x 'Pookey' lighting glass lamp shades item
3x 'Pookey' lighting glass lamp shades
£50

Starting bid

3x 'Pookey' lighting glass lamp shades (£204)

Product Code PWSCA100GLACLE

Sponsored by: Shiney Electrical Ltd.

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat item
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat
£15

Starting bid

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)

Blue

Sponsored by: Finisterre.

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Cap item
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Cap
£15

Starting bid

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)

Blue Beanie Cap

Sponsored by: Finisterre.

'Koru' 1x Kayak Voucher item
'Koru' 1x Kayak Voucher
£30

Starting bid

'Koru' 1x Kayak Voucher (£65)

Sponsored by: Koru.

'Koru' 1x Helford River Cruise Ticket item
'Koru' 1x Helford River Cruise Ticket
£20

Starting bid

'Koru' 1x Helford River Cruise Ticket (£45)

Sponsored by: Kuro.

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat item
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat
£15

Starting bid

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)

Green

Sponsored by: Finisterre.

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat item
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat
£15

Starting bid

'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)

Burnt Orange

Sponsored by: Finisterre.

'Finisterre' - £100 Gift Voucher item
'Finisterre' - £100 Gift Voucher
£55

Starting bid

£100 Gift Voucher

'Goonbell Riding Centre' - 1 Hour Hack Voucher (£30) item
'Goonbell Riding Centre' - 1 Hour Hack Voucher (£30)
£20

Starting bid

1 Hour Hack Voucher (Value £30)

'The Taphouse' - Food & Drinks Voucher (£50) item
'The Taphouse' - Food & Drinks Voucher (£50)
£31

Starting bid

Food & Drinks Voucher (Value £50)

'Genki' Food & Drinks Voucher (£30) item
'Genki' Food & Drinks Voucher (£30)
£15

Starting bid

Food & Drinks Voucher (Value £30)

'Canteen' Food & Drinks Voucher (£25) item
'Canteen' Food & Drinks Voucher (£25)
£12.50

Starting bid

Food & Drinks Voucher (Value £25)

The Millstone - 2x Burgers, Ice Cream and Bottle of Cola £38 item
The Millstone - 2x Burgers, Ice Cream and Bottle of Cola £38
£16

Starting bid

2x Burgers, Ice Cream and Bottle of Cola (Value £38 approx.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!