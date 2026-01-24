Limited Time ONLINE AUCTION.

Hosted by
About this event
Voucher for RHS Garden Rosemoor, Devon (2x Adult, 2xChild - £40.70)
Sponsored by: AFWM.
'Mount Pleasant Eco Park' 2x Gig Tickets (£28) and 1x Night Pod stay (£60)
(Excluding July & August bookings)
Sponsored by: Mount Pleasant Eco Park.
3x 'Pookey' lighting glass lamp shades (£204)
Product Code PWSCA100GLACLE
Sponsored by: Shiney Electrical Ltd.
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)
Blue
Sponsored by: Finisterre.
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)
Blue Beanie Cap
Sponsored by: Finisterre.
'Koru' 1x Kayak Voucher (£65)
Sponsored by: Koru.
'Koru' 1x Helford River Cruise Ticket (£45)
Sponsored by: Kuro.
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)
Green
Sponsored by: Finisterre.
'Finisterre' 1x Beanie Hat (RRP £45)
Burnt Orange
Sponsored by: Finisterre.
£100 Gift Voucher
1 Hour Hack Voucher (Value £30)
Food & Drinks Voucher (Value £50)
Food & Drinks Voucher (Value £30)
Food & Drinks Voucher (Value £25)
2x Burgers, Ice Cream and Bottle of Cola (Value £38 approx.)
