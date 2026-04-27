Baslow PTFA 150th Tea Towels - Extra stock

The revival of the School Tea Towel !





To celebrate 150 Years of St Anne's.





Designed to mark our schools special milestone, these high quality tea towels feature

your child's unique & commemorative design. Making them the perfect gift / keepsakes for you and your family.

Featuring Your child's hand drawn portrait & name (providing consent has being given via the Arbor app)

Single Colour - RED

Size: 78cm x 48cm.

All proceeds go directly to PTFA , every purchase makes a difference.





Don't miss out and order your Special Commemorative Tea Towel today!





NOTE :

Only consented children will be included on the Tea Towel, Please don't forgot to acknowledge the email via Abor!





The cloth is GOTs certificated (Global Organic Textile Standard).