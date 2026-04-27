Baslow PTFA 150th Tea Towels - Extra stock

The revival of the School Tea Towel !
To celebrate 150 Years of St Anne's.
Designed to mark our schools special milestone, these high quality tea towels feature
your child's unique & commemorative design. Making them the perfect gift / keepsakes for you and your family.
- Featuring Your child's hand drawn portrait & name (providing consent has being given via the Arbor app)
- Single Colour - RED
- Size: 78cm x 48cm.
All proceeds go directly to PTFA , every purchase makes a difference.
Don't miss out and order your Special Commemorative Tea Towel today!
NOTE :
Only consented children will be included on the Tea Towel, Please don't forgot to acknowledge the email via Abor!
The cloth is GOTs certificated (Global Organic Textile Standard).
The revival of the School Tea Towel !
To celebrate 150 Years of St Anne's.
Designed to mark our schools special milestone, these high quality tea towels feature
your child's unique & commemorative design. Making them the perfect gift / keepsakes for you and your family.
- Featuring Your child's hand drawn portrait & name (providing consent has being given via the Arbor app)
- Single Colour - RED
- Size: 78cm x 48cm.
All proceeds go directly to PTFA , every purchase makes a difference.
Don't miss out and order your Special Commemorative Tea Towel today!
NOTE :
Only consented children will be included on the Tea Towel, Please don't forgot to acknowledge the email via Abor!
The cloth is GOTs certificated (Global Organic Textile Standard).