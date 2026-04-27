St Anne's C of E Primary School PTFA

Offered by

St Anne's C of E Primary School PTFA

About this shop

Baslow PTFA 150th Tea Towels - Extra stock

150th Anniversary Tea Towel item
150th Anniversary Tea Towel item
150th Anniversary Tea Towel
£9.50

The revival of the School Tea Towel !


To celebrate 150 Years of St Anne's.


Designed to mark our schools special milestone, these high quality tea towels feature

your child's unique & commemorative design. Making them the perfect gift / keepsakes for you and your family.

  • Featuring Your child's hand drawn portrait & name (providing consent has being given via the Arbor app)
  • Single Colour - RED
  • Size: 78cm x 48cm.

All proceeds go directly to PTFA , every purchase makes a difference.


Don't miss out and order your Special Commemorative Tea Towel today!


NOTE :

Only consented children will be included on the Tea Towel, Please don't forgot to acknowledge the email via Abor!


The cloth is GOTs certificated (Global Organic Textile Standard).

0
Add a donation for St Anne's C of E Primary School PTFA

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!