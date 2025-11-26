St James' School Wish List

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Watercolour paint set for us by all classes.
One bottle of Ready Mix Paint
12 high quality colouring pencils. Suitable for all classes.
Soft balls for KS1 playground (pack of 3)
Large box of playground chalks for outdoor fun at playtime & for the Inclusion Team to use.
Zones of Regulation Tool for Inclusion Team
For gardening & growing (all years)
For use by Inclusion Team
Bag of clay for use by all classes for art projects.
10 pack of electric motors for Year 4 & 6 electricity topics
For keeping our playground & local area free from litter.
Emotion Flashcards for use by Inclusion Team
For Year 4 Science
Pack of 40 Handwriting pens for KS2 classes
50 pack of leads for Year 4 & 6 Electricity topics
Caterpillar refills for Early Years butterfly garden so they can watch butterflies grow.
40 pack of mini plant pots for seedlings (Year 2 & 3)
Set of 5 500ml beakers for Year 3, 4 & 5
Watercolour / art paper pad
Pack of 10 miniature buzzers with leads for Year 4 & 6 science
To demonstrate how sounds are made (Year 5 Science)
Pack of High Quality HB pencils for use by all classes.
Set of super strong magnets for learning about magnetism in Year 3.
Set of 6 tag belts for playground / playtime / PE use
Game for use by Inclusion Team
Pack of 50 plant pots for Year 2 & year 3 growing projects
Set of 6 wands for lunchtime / playtime use
Pack of 6 for Puffins class
The school would like to buy a set of 16 iPads this year if we can raise enough funds.
Set of percussion tubes for Year 5 science
Classroom pack of felt tips for use by all classes.
144 high quality colouring pencils for one class
For year 3 topic on rocks and soils
Spade for KS2 gardening / outdoor learning
These run out quick in school! Bumper pack of Glue Sticks for one Class.
Pack of 5 High-quality cotton gardening gloves designed to protect young hands in school gardening activities.
Set of 20 square sensory mats for use by Inclusion Team
Set of 6 footballs for KS2 to use in the playground
Pack of 20 replica insects for Puffins class.
For the Year 2 reading corner
For science curriculum across the school
With nine detachable fabric body organs for Year 1 to study the human body.
A popular art resource for all classes, this bumper pack will supply the whole school.
Tuff Tray for year 2
Windspeed, wind direction, raninfall, temperature & a sundial for Year 1 chidlren to monitor the weather.
Pack of 6 Binoculars for Puffins class.
Year 5 Science Pulley set
For use by Inclusion Team
£
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