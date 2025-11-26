St James Association

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St James Association

About this shop

St James' School Wish List

Watercolour Paint Set item
Watercolour Paint Set
£1.14

Watercolour paint set for us by all classes.

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Paint item
Paint
£1.34

One bottle of Ready Mix Paint

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Small Pack of Colouring Pencils item
Small Pack of Colouring Pencils
£2.38

12 high quality colouring pencils. Suitable for all classes.

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Footballs item
Footballs
£3.90

Soft balls for KS1 playground (pack of 3)

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Playground Chalk item
Playground Chalk
£4.59

Large box of playground chalks for outdoor fun at playtime & for the Inclusion Team to use.

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Emotion Regulation Keychains item
Emotion Regulation Keychains
£4.95

Zones of Regulation Tool for Inclusion Team

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Paint Brush Set item
Paint Brush Set
£5.47
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Garden Tool Set item
Garden Tool Set
£7.99

For gardening & growing (all years)

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Sensory Ribbons item
Sensory Ribbons
£8.59

For use by Inclusion Team

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Air Drying Clay item
Air Drying Clay
£6.46

Bag of clay for use by all classes for art projects.

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Eco Playsand item
Eco Playsand
£6.99
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Electric Motors item
Electric Motors
£7.25

10 pack of electric motors for Year 4 & 6 electricity topics

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Litter Pickers item
Litter Pickers
£7.50

For keeping our playground & local area free from litter.

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Bear Emotion Cards item
Bear Emotion Cards
£8.95

Emotion Flashcards for use by Inclusion Team

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Plastic Funnels (Turtles) item
Plastic Funnels (Turtles)
£8.99

For Year 4 Science

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Handwriting Pens item
Handwriting Pens
£11.56

Pack of 40 Handwriting pens for KS2 classes

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Crocodile Leads item
Crocodile Leads
£12.45

50 pack of leads for Year 4 & 6 Electricity topics

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Caterpillars! item
Caterpillars!
£12.98

Caterpillar refills for Early Years butterfly garden so they can watch butterflies grow.

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Potting Pots (Jellyfish & Stingrays) item
Potting Pots (Jellyfish & Stingrays)
£12.99

40 pack of mini plant pots for seedlings (Year 2 & 3)

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Science Beakers item
Science Beakers
£12.99

Set of 5 500ml beakers for Year 3, 4 & 5

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Painting Paper item
Painting Paper
£14.47

Watercolour / art paper pad

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Circuit Buzzers item
Circuit Buzzers
£14.50

Pack of 10 miniature buzzers with leads for Year 4 & 6 science

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Tuning Forks (Orcas) item
Tuning Forks (Orcas)
£15.50

To demonstrate how sounds are made (Year 5 Science)

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Pencils item
Pencils
£16.12

Pack of High Quality HB pencils for use by all classes.

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Super Strong Magnets (Stingrays) item
Super Strong Magnets (Stingrays)
£17.50

Set of super strong magnets for learning about magnetism in Year 3.

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Tag Belts item
Tag Belts
£17.69

Set of 6 tag belts for playground / playtime / PE use

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Connect Four item
Connect Four
£16.99

Game for use by Inclusion Team

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Plant Pots (Jellyfish & Stingrays) item
Plant Pots (Jellyfish & Stingrays)
£18.25

Pack of 50 plant pots for Year 2 & year 3 growing projects

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Ribbon Wands item
Ribbon Wands
£19.99

Set of 6 wands for lunchtime / playtime use

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Jumbo Magnifying Glasses (Puffins) item
Jumbo Magnifying Glasses (Puffins)
£19.99

Pack of 6 for Puffins class

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Donation towards school iPads item
Donation towards school iPads
£20

The school would like to buy a set of 16 iPads this year if we can raise enough funds.

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Boomwhackers (Orcas) item
Boomwhackers (Orcas)
£20.99

Set of percussion tubes for Year 5 science

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Felt Tip Pens item
Felt Tip Pens
£20.33

Classroom pack of felt tips for use by all classes.

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Bumper Pack of Colouring Pencils item
Bumper Pack of Colouring Pencils
£23.51

144 high quality colouring pencils for one class

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Soil Sample Investigation Kit (Stingrays) item
Soil Sample Investigation Kit (Stingrays)
£25.49

For year 3 topic on rocks and soils

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Gardening Spade item
Gardening Spade
£25.50

Spade for KS2 gardening / outdoor learning

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Classroom Pack of Glue Sticks item
Classroom Pack of Glue Sticks
£25.71

These run out quick in school! Bumper pack of Glue Sticks for one Class.

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Gardening Gloves item
Gardening Gloves
£26.50

Pack of 5 High-quality cotton gardening gloves designed to protect young hands in school gardening activities.

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Sensory Mats item
Sensory Mats
£30.99

Set of 20 square sensory mats for use by Inclusion Team

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Footballs item
Footballs
£33.99

Set of 6 footballs for KS2 to use in the playground

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Minibeasts & Insects (Puffins) item
Minibeasts & Insects (Puffins)
£35.99

Pack of 20 replica insects for Puffins class.

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Beanbags (Jellyfish) item
Beanbags (Jellyfish)
£39.99

For the Year 2 reading corner

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Weighing Scales item
Weighing Scales
£42.99

For science curriculum across the school

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Anatomy Apron (Penguins) item
Anatomy Apron (Penguins)
£47.99

With nine detachable fabric body organs for Year 1 to study the human body.

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Oil Pastels item
Oil Pastels
£48.54

A popular art resource for all classes, this bumper pack will supply the whole school.

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Tuff Tray (Jellyfish Class) item
Tuff Tray (Jellyfish Class)
£49.99

Tuff Tray for year 2

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Weather Station (Penguins) item
Weather Station (Penguins)
£53.22

Windspeed, wind direction, raninfall, temperature & a sundial for Year 1 chidlren to monitor the weather.

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Binoculars (Puffins) item
Binoculars (Puffins)
£56.99

Pack of 6 Binoculars for Puffins class.

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Pulley Set (Orcas) item
Pulley Set (Orcas)
£59.99

Year 5 Science Pulley set

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Sensory Lights item
Sensory Lights
£59.99

For use by Inclusion Team

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Add a donation for St James Association

£

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