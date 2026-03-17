St Marie's Eggciting Easter Competitions

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About this event
Blank egg templates will be coming home with the children. They can be as creative as they like; paint, glitter, fabric or colouring, anything goes! Please put child's name and class on the BACK, and return by Tuesday 14th April.
Take part in our egg decorating competition for the chance to win some cracking prizes! They can be as creative as you like, using just one egg or more. Please make sure any real eggs used are boiled first. Entries can be brought into school by Tuesday 14th April for judging. Please make sure these are labelled so we know who they belong to.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!