🏃‍♂️St Mary’s Mini-arathon Fun Run 🏃‍♀️

Entry to this run is free however we are running this as a sponsored run. Please if you can either add a donation below or use this link to access our main sponsorship page: https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/donation-form/st-marys-mini-arathon-fun-run
Participant Waiver & Event Rules
- Supervision and Collection: Parents/Guardians are responsible for the safety and supervision of their children at all times during the event. Please ensure you are present to collect your child promptly as soon as their run has finished.
- Physical Risk: Participation in this event may be physically demanding. By registering, the Participant (and their Guardian) acknowledges the nature of the event and the medical and physical risks involved.
- Liability: The PTA shall not be held responsible for any injury or illness that the Participant may suffer as a result of taking part in this event.
- Insurance: The PTA does not provide insurance for participants. Any personal accident or personal items insurance is the sole responsibility of the Participant/Guardian.
- Media Consent: The Participant gives irrevocable consent for their appearance in the event to be filmed or recorded for promotional or school purposes.
- Event Compliance: All participants must abide by the rules and regulations of the event and must complete the registration process within the timeframe instructed by the Event Organiser.