Hosted by

THE ST MICHAEL'S SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

About this event

Sales closed

St Michaels PTA Quiz Night 2026

St Michael's St

St Albans AL3 4SJ, UK

Add a donation for THE ST MICHAEL'S SCHOOL PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION

£

Individual Ticket
£10

This is a ticket for one person.

Team of 10
£100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You are purchasing a whole table of 10. You should only purchase this if you have 10 people already signed up.

Gluten-free hot dog
£5
Margherita Pizza
£11

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Veggie
£13

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, peppers, red onion, olives, mushroom

Pepperoni
£13

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepperoni

Amatriciana
£13.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, guanciale dolce, red onion, black pepper

Tonno
£13

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, red onion, olives, tuna capers

Marinara
£10

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

Tartufo
£13

white base, ruffle pate, pecorino, for di latte

Hot honey pepperoni
£13.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepperoni, basil, ricotta, finished with homemade hot honey

Cosacca
£10

San Marzano tomato sauce, grated pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Ham & Mushroom
£13

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano, prosciutto cotto, portobello mushroom

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