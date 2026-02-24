St Michaels PTA Quiz Night 2026

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This is a ticket for one person.
You are purchasing a whole table of 10. You should only purchase this if you have 10 people already signed up.
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, peppers, red onion, olives, mushroom
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepperoni
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, guanciale dolce, red onion, black pepper
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, red onion, olives, tuna capers
San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
white base, ruffle pate, pecorino, for di latte
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepperoni, basil, ricotta, finished with homemade hot honey
San Marzano tomato sauce, grated pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano, prosciutto cotto, portobello mushroom
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