St Peter's School Association's Shop

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Pokémon character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Football with brush and paint
Bluey character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Squishy Pudding character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Roblox character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Minecraft character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Unicorn character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Ceramic character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Kpop character with brush and paint - item selected at random
Bucket and spade
Bubbles
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