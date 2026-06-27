St Peter's School association
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St Peter's School association

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St Peter's School association

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St Peter's School Association's Shop

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Pokémon ceramic item
Pokémon ceramic
£1.50

Pokémon character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Football ceramic item
Football ceramic
£1.50

Football with brush and paint

Bluey Ceramic item
Bluey Ceramic
£1.50

Bluey character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Squishy Dumpling Ceramic item
Squishy Dumpling Ceramic
£1.50

Squishy Pudding character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Roblox Ceramic item
Roblox Ceramic
£1.50

Roblox character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Minecraft Ceramic item
Minecraft Ceramic
£1.50

Minecraft character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Unicorn Ceramic item
Unicorn Ceramic
£1.50

Unicorn character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Jelly cat ceramic item
Jelly cat ceramic
£1.50

Ceramic character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Kpop ceramic item
Kpop ceramic
£1.50

Kpop character with brush and paint - item selected at random

Bucket and Spade set - picked at random item
Bucket and Spade set - picked at random
£2

Bucket and spade

Bubble wand - picked at random item
Bubble wand - picked at random
£1

Bubbles

Squishy poo item
Squishy poo
£2.50
Kite item
Kite
£3
Skipping rope item
Skipping rope
£2
Diablo - picked at random item
Diablo - picked at random
£1.50
Football - picked at random item
Football - picked at random
£1.50

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