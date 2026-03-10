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Stamford Rugby Club

About this event

Stamford Rugby Club Mini’s Festival Silent Auction

Week in Luxury Villa In Portugal + pool & 5 a-side pitch item
Week in Luxury Villa In Portugal + pool & 5 a-side pitch item
Week in Luxury Villa In Portugal + pool & 5 a-side pitch item
Week in Luxury Villa In Portugal + pool & 5 a-side pitch
£1,500

Starting bid

This private villa is located in Sao Bras de Alportel in Portugal – a 30-minute car journey from Faro airport.  The villa comprises of 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a cinema room, gym, 5 aside football pitch and outdoor infinity pool. Auction is for accommodation only. Approx Value £5,000-10,000 week dependent. Kindly donated by David Ball.

Week in Chalet (Sleeps 8) in Nendaz, Switzerland item
Week in Chalet (Sleeps 8) in Nendaz, Switzerland item
Week in Chalet (Sleeps 8) in Nendaz, Switzerland item
Week in Chalet (Sleeps 8) in Nendaz, Switzerland
£1,200

Starting bid

Incredible 4 bed chalet, 190m2 over 3 levels chalet in the resort of Nendaz giving access to the entire 4 Vallees . 900m from centre & ski lifts. Perfect for skiing, hiking, biking all year round. Excludes school holiday weeks and availability subject to existing bookings across 2026, 2027, 2028. Auction is for the accomodation only. £1,000 refundable deposit required. Approx Value £2,000-£3,000 week dependent. Full Property Details Here……. https://www.interhome.com/switzerland/valais/nendaz/holiday-house-chalet-aurore-ch1961.262.1/ Kindly donated by Dan & Elizabeth Hanbury

Week in Chalet (sleeps 6) in Chamonix, France item
Week in Chalet (sleeps 6) in Chamonix, France item
Week in Chalet (sleeps 6) in Chamonix, France
£500

Starting bid

Piste Side Chalet in one of Frances most popular ski regions (Balme), 90 mins from Geneva airport. 2 mins by train to nearest cable car, 5 mins walk to ESF kids ski school- La Poya. Double, Twin & sofa bed on mezzanine level. Service Fee & Damage Deposit Applicable. Dates by Arrangement Auction lot is accommodation only. Approx Value £2,000. Kindly donated by Ali & Alison Hands

Weekend Stay at La Serena Hotel , Forte Dei Marmi, Italy item
Weekend Stay at La Serena Hotel , Forte Dei Marmi, Italy item
Weekend Stay at La Serena Hotel , Forte Dei Marmi, Italy
£300

Starting bid

Weekend stay for two at the stunning boutique hotel on the Italian coast of Forte Dei Marmi. Deluxe room for two nights in either May or September across 2026 & 2027. Auction lot is accomodation only. Approx Value £1,200. https://www.laserenahotel.it Kindly donated by IB Capital/ Giles Brook

Meal for 4 @ the Acclaimed Yu Restaurant, Algarve, Portugal item
Meal for 4 @ the Acclaimed Yu Restaurant, Algarve, Portugal
£100

Starting bid

Meal for 4 people @ Yu! Almancil, Algarve, Portugal. The prize excludes the Wagu Beef menu choice. Menu & more details here. https://www.yualgarve.com Welcome to Yu Algarve,

a sanctuary of refined taste and elegance, where the artistry of Cantonese cuisine is celebrated in its purest form. Under the visionary guidance of the illustrious Chef Victor Yu - recipient of Gordon Ramsay's accolade for the Best Chinese Restaurant in the UK - we invite you to embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. Here, the freshest ingredients are transformed into exquisite dishes that honor tradition while embracing modern creativity. Discover an oasis of flavor in an ambiance that embodies luxury and sophistication, promising an unforgettable dining experience that delights all the senses.

6 Tickets to Nations Championship Finals @Allianz Twickenham item
6 Tickets to Nations Championship Finals @Allianz Twickenham item
6 Tickets to Nations Championship Finals @Allianz Twickenham
£300

Starting bid

6 tickets, seat together to the final of the Nations Championship @ Allianz Twickenham on Sunday 29th November. Prize is tickets only. Approx Face Value= £1140. Kindly Donated by Chris Newsham

Ultimate Autumn Series Ticket Package item
Ultimate Autumn Series Ticket Package
£200

Starting bid

4 tickets to any of the following England Inaugural Rugby Nations Championship games. Either 4 tickets for a single game or a pair of ticket for two games. Tickets must be taken in pairs. England vs New Zealand 8/11, England vs Japan 14/11, England vs Australia 21/11 . Approx ‘Face’ Value = £600

Rugby Training Session with a British Lion Legend item
Rugby Training Session with a British Lion Legend
£300

Starting bid

Win the chance for your school or club team to have a dedicated training session by one of the regions ex Tigers & British Lions Rugby stars. Timing & location tbc based on successful bidders location, preferred dates and rugby legends availability but assume the training session will take place at a club or school within reasonable proximity fo Stamford, Oakham, East Leicestershire. Prize kindly arranged by Tom Wheeler/ Geordan Murphy

Luffenham Golf Club Experience Package (4 people) item
Luffenham Golf Club Experience Package (4 people) item
Luffenham Golf Club Experience Package (4 people)
£200

Starting bid

One of the regions finest award winning golf courses where you’ll be treated to coffee & bacon rolls upon arrival, followed by 18 Holes of Golf (4 ball) with food afterwards. Value = £520. Kindly donated by Luffenham Golf Club & Giles Brook

                          

Golf Four Ball with Rugby Star Geordan Murphy @ Luffenham GC item
Golf Four Ball with Rugby Star Geordan Murphy @ Luffenham GC item
Golf Four Ball with Rugby Star Geordan Murphy @ Luffenham GC
£200

Starting bid

Bid to play a ‘4 ball’ round of 18 holes golf with Ireland & Leicester Tiger rugby legend Geordan Murphy (Geordan + 3 players) at the prestigious Luffenham Heath Golf Course.

Members Package for Burghley Horse Trials item
Members Package for Burghley Horse Trials
£100

Starting bid

Entry to the event for 2 adults on all four days. Access to Members' Enclosure for 2 adults on all four days. Priority Parking for one vehicle on all four days. Main Arena (Blocks C, E & G) access for Dressage- Thurs & Fri

https://burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets

Auction lot scope limited to the above and see the link for further details. Approx Value: From £385

Family Day Ticket for Festival of Sport hosted by Legends item
Family Day Ticket for Festival of Sport hosted by Legends
£100

Starting bid

Family Day Ticket for Festival of Sport Packington , Warwickshire for either Saturday 25th or Sunday 26th July 2026. Fields bursting with physical activities for ages and tastes – with real-life elite sporting stars showing you the ropes – and the freedom to do as much or as little of it as you like. Approx Value £320 (assuming x2 kids age 5-17) https://festivalofsportuk.com Kindly donated by Austin Healey & Will Greenwood

                                                                                    

England Rugby Training Top Signed by Four Legends item
England Rugby Training Top Signed by Four Legends
£150

Starting bid

Signed by Sir Clive Woodward, Sean Fitzpatrick, Keith Wood, WIll Greenwood. Kindly donated by Giles Brook

2026 Leicester Tigers Signed Shirt item
2026 Leicester Tigers Signed Shirt
£150

Starting bid

2026 Leicester Tigers Shirt Signed By Current Squad Members. Kindly Donated by Tom Wheeler & Leicester Tigers

England Cricket Shirt Signed by Sir Andrew Strauss item
England Cricket Shirt Signed by Sir Andrew Strauss
£100

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Will Greenwood

Days Salmon Fishing on River Orchy, Argyll, Scotland item
Days Salmon Fishing on River Orchy, Argyll, Scotland
£50

Starting bid

Two rods, auction lot is the fishing only but accomodation can be found locally or arranged by the owner . Fly casting experience required. Date to be agreed for this or next season. Approx Value £200. Kindly Donated by Fiona Beale ( The Siphium Lady …. https://www.instagram.com/thesilphiumlady?igsh=MTJpcDdvY2Fmd2JkOQ==)

Case of Fine Wine item
Case of Fine Wine
£50

Starting bid

Current Retail Value £250- Selection of six fine organic wines :- Phillipe Gonet Champagne - a small organic family owned property next to Salon and Krug

Schup Chardonnay 2022 - a glorious Austrian white - tasted blind you would think you have a Meursault in your glass

Sancerre OP Vattan 2024 - the best Sancerre producer from the Loire Valley

Rainbow's End Cabernet Franc 2023 - dive in South Africa heaven - now where is that Roast Venison to pair it with?

Vinyes Ocult Gran Malbec 2020 - sublime biodynamic, organic from Mendoza - a steak lover's dream match

Joyce Submarine Canyon Pinot  Noir 2022 - Monterrey produces very elegant Pinot Noir. This is singing at the moment

Exceptional Co-Working Space Membership (1 of 3) item
Exceptional Co-Working Space Membership (1 of 3)
£100

Starting bid

1 of 3 co-working memberships for six months each, giving access to co-working spaces throughout London as well as locations in Oxford and Bath.  For information on locations and facilities see here: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/dock/.  The value of each six month membership is £684.

Exceptional Co-Working Space Membership 2 of 3 item
Exceptional Co-Working Space Membership 2 of 3
£100

Starting bid

2 of 3 co-working individual memberships for six months each, giving access to co-working spaces throughout London as well as locations in Oxford and Bath.  For information on locations and facilities see here: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/dock/.  The value of each six month membership is £684.

Exceptional Co-Working Space Membership 3 of 3 item
Exceptional Co-Working Space Membership 3 of 3
£100

Starting bid

3 of 3 co-working individual memberships for six months each, giving access to co-working spaces throughout London as well as locations in Oxford and Bath.  For information on locations and facilities see here: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/dock/.  The value of each six month membership is £684.

Business Meeting Room Hire Bundle (London, Oxford, Bath) item
Business Meeting Room Hire Bundle (London, Oxford, Bath)
£300

Starting bid

Bid for a bundle of superb meeting room hire: 3 full days in any of Podiums meeting spaces, which can be taken in chunks of half days.  This has a value of up to £2,300 dependent on location chosen.  Here are all of our available meeting room locations: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/meeting-rooms/ .

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