Stamford Rugby Club Mini’s Festival Silent Auction

Meal for 4 people @ Yu! Almancil, Algarve, Portugal. The prize excludes the Wagu Beef menu choice. Menu & more details here. https://www.yualgarve.com Welcome to Yu Algarve,

a sanctuary of refined taste and elegance, where the artistry of Cantonese cuisine is celebrated in its purest form. Under the visionary guidance of the illustrious Chef Victor Yu - recipient of Gordon Ramsay's accolade for the Best Chinese Restaurant in the UK - we invite you to embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. Here, the freshest ingredients are transformed into exquisite dishes that honor tradition while embracing modern creativity. Discover an oasis of flavor in an ambiance that embodies luxury and sophistication, promising an unforgettable dining experience that delights all the senses.