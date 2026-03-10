Stamford Rugby Club Mini’s Festival Silent Auction

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This private villa is located in Sao Bras de Alportel in Portugal – a 30-minute car journey from Faro airport. The villa comprises of 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a cinema room, gym, 5 aside football pitch and outdoor infinity pool. Auction is for accommodation only. Approx Value £5,000-10,000 week dependent. Kindly donated by David Ball.
Starting bid
Incredible 4 bed chalet, 190m2 over 3 levels chalet in the resort of Nendaz giving access to the entire 4 Vallees . 900m from centre & ski lifts. Perfect for skiing, hiking, biking all year round. Excludes school holiday weeks and availability subject to existing bookings across 2026, 2027, 2028. Auction is for the accomodation only. £1,000 refundable deposit required. Approx Value £2,000-£3,000 week dependent. Full Property Details Here……. https://www.interhome.com/switzerland/valais/nendaz/holiday-house-chalet-aurore-ch1961.262.1/ Kindly donated by Dan & Elizabeth Hanbury
Starting bid
Piste Side Chalet in one of Frances most popular ski regions (Balme), 90 mins from Geneva airport. 2 mins by train to nearest cable car, 5 mins walk to ESF kids ski school- La Poya. Double, Twin & sofa bed on mezzanine level. Service Fee & Damage Deposit Applicable. Dates by Arrangement Auction lot is accommodation only. Approx Value £2,000. Kindly donated by Ali & Alison Hands
Starting bid
Weekend stay for two at the stunning boutique hotel on the Italian coast of Forte Dei Marmi. Deluxe room for two nights in either May or September across 2026 & 2027. Auction lot is accomodation only. Approx Value £1,200. https://www.laserenahotel.it Kindly donated by IB Capital/ Giles Brook
Starting bid
Meal for 4 people @ Yu! Almancil, Algarve, Portugal. The prize excludes the Wagu Beef menu choice. Menu & more details here. https://www.yualgarve.com Welcome to Yu Algarve,
a sanctuary of refined taste and elegance, where the artistry of Cantonese cuisine is celebrated in its purest form. Under the visionary guidance of the illustrious Chef Victor Yu - recipient of Gordon Ramsay's accolade for the Best Chinese Restaurant in the UK - we invite you to embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. Here, the freshest ingredients are transformed into exquisite dishes that honor tradition while embracing modern creativity. Discover an oasis of flavor in an ambiance that embodies luxury and sophistication, promising an unforgettable dining experience that delights all the senses.
Starting bid
6 tickets, seat together to the final of the Nations Championship @ Allianz Twickenham on Sunday 29th November. Prize is tickets only. Approx Face Value= £1140. Kindly Donated by Chris Newsham
Starting bid
4 tickets to any of the following England Inaugural Rugby Nations Championship games. Either 4 tickets for a single game or a pair of ticket for two games. Tickets must be taken in pairs. England vs New Zealand 8/11, England vs Japan 14/11, England vs Australia 21/11 . Approx ‘Face’ Value = £600
Starting bid
Win the chance for your school or club team to have a dedicated training session by one of the regions ex Tigers & British Lions Rugby stars. Timing & location tbc based on successful bidders location, preferred dates and rugby legends availability but assume the training session will take place at a club or school within reasonable proximity fo Stamford, Oakham, East Leicestershire. Prize kindly arranged by Tom Wheeler/ Geordan Murphy
Starting bid
One of the regions finest award winning golf courses where you’ll be treated to coffee & bacon rolls upon arrival, followed by 18 Holes of Golf (4 ball) with food afterwards. Value = £520. Kindly donated by Luffenham Golf Club & Giles Brook
Starting bid
Bid to play a ‘4 ball’ round of 18 holes golf with Ireland & Leicester Tiger rugby legend Geordan Murphy (Geordan + 3 players) at the prestigious Luffenham Heath Golf Course.
Starting bid
Entry to the event for 2 adults on all four days. Access to Members' Enclosure for 2 adults on all four days. Priority Parking for one vehicle on all four days. Main Arena (Blocks C, E & G) access for Dressage- Thurs & Fri
https://burghley-horse.co.uk/tickets
Auction lot scope limited to the above and see the link for further details. Approx Value: From £385
Starting bid
Family Day Ticket for Festival of Sport Packington , Warwickshire for either Saturday 25th or Sunday 26th July 2026. Fields bursting with physical activities for ages and tastes – with real-life elite sporting stars showing you the ropes – and the freedom to do as much or as little of it as you like. Approx Value £320 (assuming x2 kids age 5-17) https://festivalofsportuk.com Kindly donated by Austin Healey & Will Greenwood
Starting bid
Signed by Sir Clive Woodward, Sean Fitzpatrick, Keith Wood, WIll Greenwood. Kindly donated by Giles Brook
Starting bid
2026 Leicester Tigers Shirt Signed By Current Squad Members. Kindly Donated by Tom Wheeler & Leicester Tigers
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Kindly donated by Will Greenwood
Starting bid
Two rods, auction lot is the fishing only but accomodation can be found locally or arranged by the owner . Fly casting experience required. Date to be agreed for this or next season. Approx Value £200. Kindly Donated by Fiona Beale ( The Siphium Lady …. https://www.instagram.com/thesilphiumlady?igsh=MTJpcDdvY2Fmd2JkOQ==)
Starting bid
Current Retail Value £250- Selection of six fine organic wines :- Phillipe Gonet Champagne - a small organic family owned property next to Salon and Krug
Schup Chardonnay 2022 - a glorious Austrian white - tasted blind you would think you have a Meursault in your glass
Sancerre OP Vattan 2024 - the best Sancerre producer from the Loire Valley
Rainbow's End Cabernet Franc 2023 - dive in South Africa heaven - now where is that Roast Venison to pair it with?
Vinyes Ocult Gran Malbec 2020 - sublime biodynamic, organic from Mendoza - a steak lover's dream match
Joyce Submarine Canyon Pinot Noir 2022 - Monterrey produces very elegant Pinot Noir. This is singing at the moment
Starting bid
1 of 3 co-working memberships for six months each, giving access to co-working spaces throughout London as well as locations in Oxford and Bath. For information on locations and facilities see here: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/dock/. The value of each six month membership is £684.
Starting bid
2 of 3 co-working individual memberships for six months each, giving access to co-working spaces throughout London as well as locations in Oxford and Bath. For information on locations and facilities see here: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/dock/. The value of each six month membership is £684.
Starting bid
3 of 3 co-working individual memberships for six months each, giving access to co-working spaces throughout London as well as locations in Oxford and Bath. For information on locations and facilities see here: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/dock/. The value of each six month membership is £684.
Starting bid
Bid for a bundle of superb meeting room hire: 3 full days in any of Podiums meeting spaces, which can be taken in chunks of half days. This has a value of up to £2,300 dependent on location chosen. Here are all of our available meeting room locations: https://www.podiumspace.co.uk/meeting-rooms/ .
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