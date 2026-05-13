STARF 20-in-1 Thermomix TM6 Kitchen Appliance Charity Auction

Win the highly-acclaimed Thermomix TM6, one of the most versatile and advanced all-in-one kitchen machines ever made.

It replaces over 20 appliances, allowing you to chop, blend, steam, and slow-cook with a single touch. With its built-in screen and 80,000+ guided recipes, it’s like having a professional chef in your home.

100% of proceeds go to STARF, supporting mental health and debt advice for families in Ringwood and Fordingbridge.

Note: We use Zeffy so STARF keeps every penny. An optional tip to the platform can be set to £0 at checkout.