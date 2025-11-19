Stokie's Big Splash Silent Auction (School Exclusive Lots!)

Hosted by
Starting bid
Handmade by Ms Jones!
Bid on this fabulous batch of homemade brownie treats, specially made by Ms Jones!
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mr Pounder
The winner and up to 3 friends can bring in their own games console to challenge Mr Pounder to a gaming hour after school.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mr Pounder
Six children can join Mr Pounder for a water polo match in the school pool in Summer Term 2026
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Ms Elliot
Join Ms Elliott for a special after school craft party!
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mr Stevens
The winner of this lot can enjoy an exclusive Friday hot chocolate with Mr Stevens
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mr Stevens
Up to six students can join Mr Stevens for an after school movie afternoon
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mr Sloan
An exclusive opportunity for one pupil to become an Assistant to the Deputy Headteacher for the day
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Miss Foster
Enjoy an exclusive lunchtime nature walk with Miss Foster
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Miss Foster
The winner of this lot will receive a special guest storytime for their class, expertly read by Miss Foster
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Miss Foster
The winner of this item will win a special board game session with Miss Foster
Starting bid
Secure 2 front row seats at the Reception Christmas Performance 2025, taking place on Thursday 11 December. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats on the date and performance above.
Starting bid
Secure 2 front row seats at the Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) Christmas Performance 2025, taking place on Tuesday 16 December. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats on the date and performance above.
Starting bid
Secure 2 front row seats at the Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) Christmas Performance 2025, taking place on Wednesday 17 December. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats on the date and performance above.
Starting bid
Secure 2 front row seats at the Year 3 and 4 Easter Performance 2026, taking place in 2026. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats and once the dates are confirmed we will contact you to confirm which performance you would like to attend.
Starting bid
