Stokie's Big Splash Silent Auction (School Exclusive Lots!)

Homemade Brownies item
Homemade Brownies
£1

Starting bid

Handmade by Ms Jones!


Bid on this fabulous batch of homemade brownie treats, specially made by Ms Jones!

Gaming Hour for 4 with Mr Pounder item
Gaming Hour for 4 with Mr Pounder
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mr Pounder


The winner and up to 3 friends can bring in their own games console to challenge Mr Pounder to a gaming hour after school.



Water Polo in the School Pool for 6 item
Water Polo in the School Pool for 6
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mr Pounder


Six children can join Mr Pounder for a water polo match in the school pool in Summer Term 2026

After School Craft Party item
After School Craft Party
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Ms Elliot


Join Ms Elliott for a special after school craft party!

Friday Hot Chocolate with Mr Stevens item
Friday Hot Chocolate with Mr Stevens
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mr Stevens


The winner of this lot can enjoy an exclusive Friday hot chocolate with Mr Stevens

After School Movie Afternoon for 6 item
After School Movie Afternoon for 6
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mr Stevens


Up to six students can join Mr Stevens for an after school movie afternoon

Assistant to the Deputy Headteacher Experience item
Assistant to the Deputy Headteacher Experience
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mr Sloan


An exclusive opportunity for one pupil to become an Assistant to the Deputy Headteacher for the day

Lunchtime Nature Walk item
Lunchtime Nature Walk
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Miss Foster


Enjoy an exclusive lunchtime nature walk with Miss Foster

Guest Storytime for Your Class item
Guest Storytime for Your Class
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Miss Foster


The winner of this lot will receive a special guest storytime for their class, expertly read by Miss Foster

Board Game Bonanza item
Board Game Bonanza
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Miss Foster


The winner of this item will win a special board game session with Miss Foster

Front Row Seat at Reception Christmas Performance item
Front Row Seat at Reception Christmas Performance
£5

Starting bid

Secure 2 front row seats at the Reception Christmas Performance 2025, taking place on Thursday 11 December. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats on the date and performance above.

Year 1 and 2 Christmas Performance Front Row Seat - Tuesday item
Year 1 and 2 Christmas Performance Front Row Seat - Tuesday
£5

Starting bid

Secure 2 front row seats at the Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) Christmas Performance 2025, taking place on Tuesday 16 December. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats on the date and performance above.

Year 1 and 2 Christmas Performance Front Row Seat -Wednesday item
Year 1 and 2 Christmas Performance Front Row Seat -Wednesday
£5

Starting bid

Secure 2 front row seats at the Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2) Christmas Performance 2025, taking place on Wednesday 17 December. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats on the date and performance above.

Year 3 and 4 Easter Performance Front Row Seat item
Year 3 and 4 Easter Performance Front Row Seat
£5

Starting bid

Secure 2 front row seats at the Year 3 and 4 Easter Performance 2026, taking place in 2026. This prize is for 2 guaranteed front row seats and once the dates are confirmed we will contact you to confirm which performance you would like to attend.

