Stokie's Big Splash Chairboys Raffle

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WWFC vs Burton Albion
Saturday 28th February 3pm KO
Private box including 12 tickets, car park and the option to purchase food and drink.
6 tickets, pre-match stadium tour, car parking pass included. Valid for the 25/26 season subject to availability.
2 tickets included (1 mascot plus 1 accompanying adult), car parking pass included, gift pack for mascot with autograph book, pen and medal. Player meet and greet, pre-match warm up and walk the team out to the pitch. Valid for the 25/26 season subject to availability.
£
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