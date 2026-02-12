Stokenchurch Primary School Fund

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Stokenchurch Primary School Fund

About this raffle

Stokie's Big Splash Chairboys Raffle

Prize 1 - Executive Box
£10

WWFC vs Burton Albion

Saturday 28th February 3pm KO

Private box including 12 tickets, car park and the option to purchase food and drink.

Prize 2 - Matchday experience
£10

6 tickets, pre-match stadium tour, car parking pass included. Valid for the 25/26 season subject to availability.

Prize 3 - Mascot package
£5

2 tickets included (1 mascot plus 1 accompanying adult), car parking pass included, gift pack for mascot with autograph book, pen and medal. Player meet and greet, pre-match warm up and walk the team out to the pitch. Valid for the 25/26 season subject to availability.

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