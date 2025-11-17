Hosted by

Stokenchurch Primary School Fund

Stokie's Big Splash Silent Auction

Pizzeria Liri £40 Voucher
£5

Starting bid

Kindly Donated by Pizzeria Lira in Chesham


Retail value: £40


Use this voucher to enjoy a fabulous meal in this highly rated family restaurant in Chesham.


Find out more about the restaurant at www.facebook.com/pizzerialira

The Fast 800 bundle
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by The Fast 800


Retail value: £115


This bundle can only be purchased and consumed by those over 18 years of age


A customised product bundle including:


1 x Cloudy Apple Fibre blend https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/cloudy-apple-fibre-blend/

1 x Smooth Chocolate Shake https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/original-shake-chocolate/

1 x Dark Chocolate Raspberry Protein Bars x 12

https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/dark-chocolate-raspberry-protein-bar-box-of-12/

1 x Lemon Sleep Blend

https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/lemon-sleep-blend/

1 x Insulated Water Bottle

1 x Scoop

and a 15% off voucher for future purchases


As these are consumables we recommend the winner reads the ingredients carefully before consuming. 


Find out more at www.thefast800.com



Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Oxford Belfry Hotel & Spa
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by The Oxford Belfry Hotel & Spa


Retail value: £54


A voucher for a traditional afternoon tea for 2 at the 4 star Oxford Belfry Hotel & Spa in Thame


Find out more about the venue at https://www.theoxfordbelfry.co.uk/

Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Peacock Country Inn, Henton
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by The Peacock Country Inn


Retail value: £35


A voucher for a traditional afternoon tea for 2 at The Peacock Country Inn in Henton


Find out more about the venue at http://www.peacockcountryinn.co.uk/

Two Tickets to Garsington Opera 2026 Season Festival
£30

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Garsington Opera


Retail value: £360


Two tickets for the 2026 Season Festival for any opera, excluding Saturdays, subject to availability.


More information about the venue and the 2026 Season can be found here: https://www.garsingtonopera.org/

Zoggs Little Bondi Swim Goggles and Bag
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Zoggs


Retail price: £15


Bid on these Little Bondi Goggles for 0-6 year olds, and swim bag from Zoggs Swimwear


https://www.zoggs.com

Zoggs Predator Flex Polarised Ultra goggles
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Zoggs


Retail price: £42


Bid on these Zoggs Predator Flex Polarized Ultra Goggles, in size smaller profile fit from Zoggs Swimwear


https://www.zoggs.com

Zoggs Phantom Elite Mirror Junior Goggles
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Zoggs


Retail price: £25


Bid on these Phantom Elite Mirror Goggles for 6-14 year olds, and swim bag from Zoggs Swimwear


https://www.zoggs.com

Zoggs Podium Perfomance Swim Goggles
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Zoggs


Retail price: £25


Bid on these Podium Performance Goggles and swim bag from Zoggs Swimwear


https://www.zoggs.com

Family Steaming Day Ticket at Bucks Railway Centre
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Buckinghamshire Railway Centre


Retail value: £38


This ticket allows a family of 2 adults and up to 4 children to enjoy one of the 2026 steaming days at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre!


Find out more at https://bucksrailcentre.org/

Axe Throwing Experience for 2
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Backwoods Experiences


Retail value: £100


At their beautiful woodland site, BackWoods experiences offers a diverse range of workshops, from arty lino printing and botanical casting, through horticultural workshops like wreath weaving and plant propagation, to high-octane axe throwing and campfire cooking.


In this 90 minute session, you’ll learn how to throw tactical axes both safely and accurately. Starting with a full safety briefing, you’ll watch a demonstration before working on your technique. Once you’re feeling confident, you will move on to some fun games to find out who is the axe throwing champion!


Find out more about the business here: https://backwoodsexperiences.co.uk/

Hand Painted Home Sign
£50

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Chic Sign Studio


Retail value: £250


Bid on this beautiful handpainted, gilded sign created by Kat from www.chicsign.studio

£50 Experience Days Voucher
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Experience Days


Retail value: £50


Bid for this voucher that you can use for a choice of fantastic experience days.


https://www.experiencedays.co.uk/

Star Wars R2D2 Instant Pot Pressure Cooker
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by a parent


Retail value: £100


Bid on this official licenced Star Wars R2-D2 5.7L pressure cooker, which can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and more.

Afternoon Tea for 2 at Mercure Thame Lambert Hotel
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Mercure Thame Lambert Hotel


Retail value: £38


Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea for 2 at this 4 star hotel in Watlington.


Find out more about the venue here: https://www.lambertarms.co.uk/en/index.html


Russell Hobbs Food Collection White Jug Blender
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated privately


Retail value: £35


An excellent addition for the kitchen with:

  • 1.5L capacity
  • 2 speeds & pulse function
  • 400W motor
  • 4 point blade
  • Dishwasher safe parts
Framed acrylic painting (36cm x 46cm)
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated privately


Retail value: £35

Stretched Canvas Print (40cm x 80cm)
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated privately


Retail value: £30

Stretched Canvas Print (60cm x 90cm)
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated privately


Retail value: £30

Glenmorangie Original 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 70cl
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated privately


Retail value: £38

Burberry Children's Scarf
£65

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Burberry


Retail value: £300

Burberry Wallet
£65

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Burberry


Retail value: £290

Hospitality Box at Wycombe Wanderers
£500

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Wycombe Wanderers FC


Retail value: £850


Cheer on the Chairboys from your own executive box! This exclusive lot from Wycombe Wanderers is for use of an executive box for up to 12 guests, valid for a home league fixture in 2025/26, subject to availability.

Box use only, food and drink must be purchased separately if desired. Parking pass included.

6 Match Tickets & Match Day Tour
£150

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Wycombe Wanderers FC


Retail value: £300


Want to see behind the scenes at Adams Park? You and 5 friends will enjoy a pre match stadium tour, followed by watching the Chairboys in one of their 2025/26 home league fixtures as they challenge for promotion to the Championship.

Fixture subject to availability; parking pass included.

Mascot Package
£75

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Wycombe Wanderers FC


Retail value: £125


This season, your mini Blue can walk out with their favourite Wycombe player before kick off. Not only that but they will get to see behind the scenes of Adams Park and have player meet and greet opportunities. Included within the package are 2 tickets in the Origin stand (1x mascot and 1 x accompanying adult), and a gift pack containing a certificate, autograph book, pen and medal. There's also a parking pass included.

Valid for a home league fixture in 2025/26 season, subject to availability

£20 Harvester Voucher
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Harvester Restaurants


Retail value: £20

Balloon Stack item
Balloon Stack
£10

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Opptions Events


Retail value: £80


Choose from a balloon stack, Easter balloon with goodies or display (minus sailboard)

Team Sport Karting Voucher
£5

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Team Sport


Retail Value £45


The e-voucher entitles one adult or child to half an hour of karting, split into two 15-minute sessions and can be used at any of the following tracks: Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth,

Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cambuslang, Cardiff, Clydebank, Crawley, Coventry, Docklands, Dundee,

Dunstable, Eastleigh, Farnborough, Gosport, Harlow, High Wycombe, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool,

Mitcham, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Trafford Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, North London,

Nottingham, Preston, Reading, Sheffield, Stockton, Stoke, Warrington, Watford and West London.

