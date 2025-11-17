Stokie's Big Splash Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Kindly Donated by Pizzeria Lira in Chesham
Retail value: £40
Use this voucher to enjoy a fabulous meal in this highly rated family restaurant in Chesham.
Find out more about the restaurant at www.facebook.com/pizzerialira
Starting bid
Kindly donated by The Fast 800
Retail value: £115
This bundle can only be purchased and consumed by those over 18 years of age
A customised product bundle including:
1 x Cloudy Apple Fibre blend https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/cloudy-apple-fibre-blend/
1 x Smooth Chocolate Shake https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/original-shake-chocolate/
1 x Dark Chocolate Raspberry Protein Bars x 12
https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/dark-chocolate-raspberry-protein-bar-box-of-12/
1 x Lemon Sleep Blend
https://thefast800.com/meal-replacements/lemon-sleep-blend/
1 x Insulated Water Bottle
1 x Scoop
and a 15% off voucher for future purchases
As these are consumables we recommend the winner reads the ingredients carefully before consuming.
Find out more at www.thefast800.com
Starting bid
Kindly donated by The Oxford Belfry Hotel & Spa
Retail value: £54
A voucher for a traditional afternoon tea for 2 at the 4 star Oxford Belfry Hotel & Spa in Thame
Find out more about the venue at https://www.theoxfordbelfry.co.uk/
Starting bid
Kindly donated by The Peacock Country Inn
Retail value: £35
A voucher for a traditional afternoon tea for 2 at The Peacock Country Inn in Henton
Find out more about the venue at http://www.peacockcountryinn.co.uk/
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Garsington Opera
Retail value: £360
Two tickets for the 2026 Season Festival for any opera, excluding Saturdays, subject to availability.
More information about the venue and the 2026 Season can be found here: https://www.garsingtonopera.org/
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Zoggs
Retail price: £15
Bid on these Little Bondi Goggles for 0-6 year olds, and swim bag from Zoggs Swimwear
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Zoggs
Retail price: £42
Bid on these Zoggs Predator Flex Polarized Ultra Goggles, in size smaller profile fit from Zoggs Swimwear
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Zoggs
Retail price: £25
Bid on these Phantom Elite Mirror Goggles for 6-14 year olds, and swim bag from Zoggs Swimwear
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Zoggs
Retail price: £25
Bid on these Podium Performance Goggles and swim bag from Zoggs Swimwear
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Buckinghamshire Railway Centre
Retail value: £38
This ticket allows a family of 2 adults and up to 4 children to enjoy one of the 2026 steaming days at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre!
Find out more at https://bucksrailcentre.org/
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Backwoods Experiences
Retail value: £100
At their beautiful woodland site, BackWoods experiences offers a diverse range of workshops, from arty lino printing and botanical casting, through horticultural workshops like wreath weaving and plant propagation, to high-octane axe throwing and campfire cooking.
In this 90 minute session, you’ll learn how to throw tactical axes both safely and accurately. Starting with a full safety briefing, you’ll watch a demonstration before working on your technique. Once you’re feeling confident, you will move on to some fun games to find out who is the axe throwing champion!
Find out more about the business here: https://backwoodsexperiences.co.uk/
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Chic Sign Studio
Retail value: £250
Bid on this beautiful handpainted, gilded sign created by Kat from www.chicsign.studio
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Experience Days
Retail value: £50
Bid for this voucher that you can use for a choice of fantastic experience days.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by a parent
Retail value: £100
Bid on this official licenced Star Wars R2-D2 5.7L pressure cooker, which can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and more.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Mercure Thame Lambert Hotel
Retail value: £38
Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea for 2 at this 4 star hotel in Watlington.
Find out more about the venue here: https://www.lambertarms.co.uk/en/index.html
Starting bid
Kindly donated privately
Retail value: £35
An excellent addition for the kitchen with:
Starting bid
Kindly donated privately
Retail value: £35
Starting bid
Kindly donated privately
Retail value: £30
Starting bid
Kindly donated privately
Retail value: £30
Starting bid
Kindly donated privately
Retail value: £38
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Burberry
Retail value: £300
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Burberry
Retail value: £290
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Wycombe Wanderers FC
Retail value: £850
Cheer on the Chairboys from your own executive box! This exclusive lot from Wycombe Wanderers is for use of an executive box for up to 12 guests, valid for a home league fixture in 2025/26, subject to availability.
Box use only, food and drink must be purchased separately if desired. Parking pass included.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Wycombe Wanderers FC
Retail value: £300
Want to see behind the scenes at Adams Park? You and 5 friends will enjoy a pre match stadium tour, followed by watching the Chairboys in one of their 2025/26 home league fixtures as they challenge for promotion to the Championship.
Fixture subject to availability; parking pass included.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Wycombe Wanderers FC
Retail value: £125
This season, your mini Blue can walk out with their favourite Wycombe player before kick off. Not only that but they will get to see behind the scenes of Adams Park and have player meet and greet opportunities. Included within the package are 2 tickets in the Origin stand (1x mascot and 1 x accompanying adult), and a gift pack containing a certificate, autograph book, pen and medal. There's also a parking pass included.
Valid for a home league fixture in 2025/26 season, subject to availability
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Harvester Restaurants
Retail value: £20
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Opptions Events
Retail value: £80
Choose from a balloon stack, Easter balloon with goodies or display (minus sailboard)
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Team Sport
Retail Value £45
The e-voucher entitles one adult or child to half an hour of karting, split into two 15-minute sessions and can be used at any of the following tracks: Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth,
Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cambuslang, Cardiff, Clydebank, Crawley, Coventry, Docklands, Dundee,
Dunstable, Eastleigh, Farnborough, Gosport, Harlow, High Wycombe, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool,
Mitcham, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Trafford Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, North London,
Nottingham, Preston, Reading, Sheffield, Stockton, Stoke, Warrington, Watford and West London.
