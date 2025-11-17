Friends of Launceston Primary School

Hosted by

Friends of Launceston Primary School

About this event

Story Time with Santa

Long Field Rd.

Launceston PL15 9FW, UK

1 child
£2.50

Select this ticket if you have ONE child.

All children who are expecting a present must purchase a ticket.

2 children
£4.50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Select this ticket if you have TWO children (sibling discount included).

All children who are expecting a present must purchase a ticket.

3 children
£6.50

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Select this ticket if you have THREE children (sibling discount included).
All children who are expecting a present must purchase a ticket.

4 children
£8.50

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Select this ticket if you have FOUR children (sibling discount included).
All children who are expecting a present must purchase a ticket.

Add a donation for Friends of Launceston Primary School

£

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