Stover Charity Dinner Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Four-course Michelin-starred lunch for two with a glass of Champagne in the Georgian fine dining rooms of Lympstone Manor, followed by coffee and petit fours. https://lympstonemanor.co.uk/dine/menus/
Starting bid
One night stay and a two-course meal for two at a Grade II listed farmhouse, the Old Rydon Inn.
Starting bid
Beautiful, practical textiles made from recycled plastic. Soft and durable, every piece is crafted with care and full of thoughtful detail, made to be lived with, loved, and last through everyday life. Included in the bundle: -
Acorn Canvas Navy Cushion
Fern Dove Grey Canvas Cushion
Chevron Navy Throw
Madina Safi 150cm x 90cm Rug
Starting bid
Starting bid
Choose a private commission from a local professional artist who has been selected and shown at various prestigious exhibitions, including The Society of Women Artists and the ING Discerning Eye Art exhibitions at the Mall Galleries in London and The Royal West Academy in Bristol. https://jaynefarleigh.co.uk/
Starting bid
2x individual leisure memberships for 12 months at Coast View, in Shaldon. The leisure membership includes use of the indoor pool, infrared sauna, steam room and fully equipped gym. https://southwestholidayparks.co.uk/locations/coast-view/discover-coast-view/whats-on-site/gym-and-pool/
Starting bid
24 x 250ml Cans case contains: 5 x Elderflower Fizz, 5 x Cloudy Lemonade, 5 x Fiery Ginger Beer, 5 x Pink Lemonade, 4 x Berry Fizz. Suitable for vegans and coeliacs
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