Stover School
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Stover School

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Stover School

About this event

Sales closed

Stover Charity Dinner Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Stover School, School Rd, Teigngrace, Newton Abbot TQ12 6QG, UK

Lunch at Lympstone Manor item
Lunch at Lympstone Manor item
Lunch at Lympstone Manor
£50

Starting bid

Four-course Michelin-starred lunch for two with a glass of Champagne in the Georgian fine dining rooms of Lympstone Manor, followed by coffee and petit fours. https://lympstonemanor.co.uk/dine/menus/

Stay and Dine at The Old Rydon Inn item
Stay and Dine at The Old Rydon Inn item
Stay and Dine at The Old Rydon Inn item
Stay and Dine at The Old Rydon Inn
£50

Starting bid

One night stay and a two-course meal for two at a Grade II listed farmhouse, the Old Rydon Inn.

https://www.oldrydoninn.co.uk/

Weaver Green Home Furnishings item
Weaver Green Home Furnishings item
Weaver Green Home Furnishings
£50

Starting bid

https://www.weavergreen.com/

Beautiful, practical textiles made from recycled plastic. Soft and durable, every piece is crafted with care and full of thoughtful detail, made to be lived with, loved, and last through everyday life. Included in the bundle: -

Acorn Canvas Navy Cushion             

Fern Dove Grey Canvas Cushion     

Chevron Navy Throw                              

Madina Safi 150cm x 90cm Rug       

Hotel in central London + West End Show + Travel for two. item
Hotel in central London + West End Show + Travel for two. item
Hotel in central London + West End Show + Travel for two. item
Hotel in central London + West End Show + Travel for two.
£50

Starting bid

  • 1 night in a Central London 4-star Hotel for 2 people in a Double or Twin room
  • 2 Band A seats in a West End show of your choice (Subject to availability)
  • 2 GWR return rail tickets (Standard Class) from Devon to London Paddington & return
  • Upgrade hotel to a 5-star hotel and upgrade train tickets to 1st class available for a supplement.
Art Commission from local Artist Jayne Farleigh item
Art Commission from local Artist Jayne Farleigh item
Art Commission from local Artist Jayne Farleigh item
Art Commission from local Artist Jayne Farleigh
£50

Starting bid

Choose a private commission from a local professional artist who has been selected and shown at various prestigious exhibitions, including The Society of Women Artists and the ING Discerning Eye Art exhibitions at the Mall Galleries in London and The Royal West Academy in Bristol. https://jaynefarleigh.co.uk/

Leisure Membership from South West Holiday Parks item
Leisure Membership from South West Holiday Parks item
Leisure Membership from South West Holiday Parks item
Leisure Membership from South West Holiday Parks
£50

Starting bid

2x individual leisure memberships for 12 months at Coast View, in Shaldon. The leisure membership includes use of the indoor pool, infrared sauna, steam room and fully equipped gym. https://southwestholidayparks.co.uk/locations/coast-view/discover-coast-view/whats-on-site/gym-and-pool/

Lunch for 2 at Heron Valley + Case of bubbly mixers. item
Lunch for 2 at Heron Valley + Case of bubbly mixers. item
Lunch for 2 at Heron Valley + Case of bubbly mixers. item
Lunch for 2 at Heron Valley + Case of bubbly mixers.
£30

Starting bid

24 x 250ml Cans case contains: 5 x Elderflower Fizz, 5 x Cloudy Lemonade, 5 x Fiery Ginger Beer, 5 x Pink Lemonade, 4 x Berry Fizz. Suitable for vegans and coeliacs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!